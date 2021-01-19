Experienced CTIO Joins Sylogist

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Wood, President & CEO of Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that accomplished technology leader Theresa (Terry) LoPresti has joined the Company as Chief Technology & Innovation Officer ("CTIO") of its principal operating subsidiary, Sylogist USA Inc. Ms. LoPresti takes up her post immediately, joining the executive leadership team of Sylogist, reporting to Mr. Wood.

"Terry is a top tier executive, with forward-thinking product development and deep SaaS expertise, that will undoubtedly benefit our company and customers alike," President & CEO Bill Wood added. "Having had the pleasure of working with her previously, I'm confident she will help ensure our products are best in class and provide unmatched innovation, ease of use, security and scalability. I'm very excited to have her join Sylogist."

Ms. LoPresti has extensive non-profit/NGO, government and education sector experience, all principal operating verticals of Sylogist, and strong Microsoft platform knowledge, with a 25 year track record delivering highly scalable technical solutions via disciplined Agile processes. Her areas of expertise include SaaS product innovation and delivery, complex platform integrations, design and development of mobile first platforms, payment processing, big (smart) data and front-end products and services. In addition, Terry has overseen PCI Level 1 security, stability and scalability compliance and had integral roles in the identification, assessment and post-acquisition integration of acquisitions. She has also managed inhouse and offshore development, PMO and QA processes.

Terry will lead technology strategy and product development for the Company with four primary areas of responsibility: Team & Executive Leadership; Innovation; Solution Development & Delivery; and, Alignment, Collaboration & Integration. In addition, she will play a key role in expanding key technology partner and customer relationships and be involved in future M&A activity.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com or www.sedar.com.

