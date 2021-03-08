Experienced digital transformation leader, Brooks Rhinehart joins Robosoft as President and Country Head, USA

Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, CEO of Robosoft, said, 'As a company with over two decades of experience, we already have strong relationships with select large enterprises and digital natives here in the USA. With the fast-tracking of digital transformation plans in companies in the USA through disruptive Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) business models, we as Robosoft become front-runners in partnering with them in their digital journeys."

"Digital Experience, or DX will be a key differentiator for enterprises across financial services, retail, e-commerce, remote delivery, media & entertainment, healthcare and more. We are uniquely placed as an agile partner to provide a different view of the world to our clients."

"As a B2B2C company, our mission of 'Simplifying lives' will resonate well with enterprises and digital natives. In Brooks, we have the right leader who understands the customers' business, offers a unique perspective and pushes the envelope for digital change."

"His 10+ years of experience in delivering digital experiences at scale and ability to be an advisor to CXOs on their digital journey will be a great asset," Ravi added.

Brooks Rhinehart said, "I am thrilled to be part of Robosoft, which is a 100% digital services company. The quality of Robosoft's customers and work is quite impressive. I loved the challenge of scaling up the organization to becoming a premium brand in the US."

Brooks is an entrepreneur at heart, having dabbled in the start-up world and running his own business. Prior to joining Robosoft, Brooks spent a decade at a growth stage B2B tech services company crafting the digital strategy, creating a roadmap of solutions, and leading the execution of rich customer experiences.

About Robosoft:

Robosoft (www.robosoftin.com) is a full-services digital experiences company. We are proven and trusted partner for enterprises in the entire life cycle of digital transformation - from concept to delivering digital products & experiences across platforms & devices. Established in 1996 with Apple Inc., as our first customer, we today offer expertise in Advisory, Design Strategy, UX/UI, Digital Platform Development, Enterprise Applications, Cloud and DevOps, Emerging Technologies such as AR/VR/ML/Chatbot/Blockchain/IoT, Test Automation, and Analytics. We have in-depth and diverse experience across industries such as financial services, retail, consumer products, healthcare, media & entertainment (OTT) and more around the world. We work with Discovery, Hewlett Packard, ESPN, McDonald's India, AAA, AoN, R.R. Donnelley to name a few. We are a 1000+ team of engineers, digital product strategy leaders, designers and more. We are present in the US (Austin, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco), Japan (Tokyo) and India (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Udupi).

