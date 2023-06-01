Experienced Equities Sales Trader Joins American Veterans Group

Frank Baxter brings 20-years' experience to role as equity sales director

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Baxter, an experienced equities sales trader responsible for covering large institutional accounts, has joined American Veterans Group (AVG) as director of equities sales. AVG is a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation.

Baxter comes to AVG from BTIG Financial Services where he served six years as a director and institutional sales trader covering institutional accounts on the firm's high-touch cash desk. He will have similar sales responsibilities at AVG.

"Frank enhances AVG's equities trading capabilities, adding his 20 years of experience and strong contacts in the institutional business," said Jared Kurtzer, AVG's managing partner. "We're fortunate to have someone of Frank's caliber and abilities on the team as we continue to grow our best-of-class investment banking services and fulfill our social mission to help U.S. military veterans."

Prior to joining BTIG, Baxter was director of institutional sales at GMP Securities and held similar positions at Convergyx and Dahlman Rose & Co., both of which were acquired by Cowen. He also served in roles of increasing responsibility – vice president, senior vice president and managing director – at Knight Capital Group LP. Other experience includes serving in equities sales roles at Dillon Read where he was promoted to vice president and then to associate director. Dillon Read merged with Warburg and was later acquired by UBS during Baxter's tenure there.

Baxter began his career out of college on the institutional sales desk at Janney Montgomery Scott.

About American Veterans Group 
American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com

