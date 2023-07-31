Experienced estate planning attorney Ryann Whalen returns to McDonald Hopkins

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryann Whalen has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as Of Counsel in the firm's Business Department in Chicago, adding her over 28 years of experience and expertise to the firm's Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group.

Whalen's practice focuses on counseling individuals, executives, and business owners on estate planning, trust administration, wealth transfer issues, charitable planning and asset protection techniques. While she works with a wide variety of clients, Whalen's expertise lies in the issues facing high net worth families and multigenerational planning, and corporate executives. She also represents executors, trustees and guardians in estate, trust and guardianship administration.

Whalen was previously a Member at McDonald Hopkins for seven years and the firm is proud to welcome her back to its estate planning team.

Whalen earned her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her law degree from Marquette University.

She can be reached at 312.642.6027 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

