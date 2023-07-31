Experienced estate planning attorney Ryann Whalen returns to McDonald Hopkins

News provided by

McDonald Hopkins

31 Jul, 2023, 13:18 ET

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryann Whalen has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as Of Counsel in the firm's Business Department in Chicago, adding her over 28 years of experience and expertise to the firm's Estate Planning and Probate Practice Group.

Whalen's practice focuses on counseling individuals, executives, and business owners on estate planning, trust administration, wealth transfer issues, charitable planning and asset protection techniques. While she works with a wide variety of clients, Whalen's expertise lies in the issues facing high net worth families and multigenerational planning, and corporate executives. She also represents executors, trustees and guardians in estate, trust and guardianship administration.

Whalen was previously a Member at McDonald Hopkins for seven years and the firm is proud to welcome her back to its estate planning team.

Whalen earned her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her law degree from Marquette University.

She can be reached at 312.642.6027 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Also from this source

Intellectual Property Attorney Ivan Gracic joins McDonald Hopkins

McDonald Hopkins welcomes Holm Belsheim to national data privacy and cybersecurity team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.