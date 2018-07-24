Experienced Franchisee, Hamad Mazhir, Joins The Perkins® System

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery welcomes Hamad Mazhir, a Georgia-based businessman and operator, as its newest franchisee. An entrepreneurial spirit with a passion for acquiring, developing and managing branded concepts, Mazhir has assumed ownership of two Florida Perkins', one located at 17080 Highway 441 in Mt. Dora, and the other at 6825 W. Newberry Road in Gainesville. In addition, Mazhir has agreed to develop two additional Perkins Restaurants moving forward.

Mazhir acquired his first franchise concept while a freshman in undergraduate school and since that time has enjoyed growing success in the foodservice industry. As a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery owner/operator Mazhir gains a leader in the family dining segment with widespread brand recognition, four day-part appeal and quality menu offerings at a strong value.

Dave Blouin, Vice President of Franchise Operations at Perkins comments, "Hamad Mazhir shares our commitment to delivering a positive dining experience to our guests and developing the brand. We are confident that his customer-first orientation, coupled with a results-driven orientation will contribute to Perkins' continued success."

About Perkins Restaurants & Bakery:



Founded in 1958, the Perkins system consists of 119 company-owned and operated restaurants and 260 franchised units in 32 states and Canada. The heritage of the Perkins brand and the ability to adapt to current consumer trends have placed Perkins among the top performing companies in the family restaurant segment.

Perkins continues to seek experienced restaurant operators interested in becoming franchise owners in targeted U.S. states and Canadian provinces. More information can be found on Perkins' website, or by contacting Perkins at franchise@prkmc.com or #224.400.6087.

