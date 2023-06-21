Experienced Higher Ed Finance Leader Joins Lumina Foundation as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Lumina Foundation

21 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation has hired Erin Archer as its chief financial officer.

Archer is an eight-year veteran of higher education finance, serving as the chief financial officer and vice president of finance and operations at Sarah Lawrence College, treasurer at Syracuse University in New York, and treasurer and director of investments at DePaul University in Chicago.

Continue Reading
Experienced Higher Ed Finance Leader Joins Lumina Foundation as Chief Financial Officer
Experienced Higher Ed Finance Leader Joins Lumina Foundation as Chief Financial Officer

Before joining DePaul, Archer held financial roles at Arqaam Capital, HSBC Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Thrivent Financial, Piper Jaffray Cos. (now Piper Sandler), and Raymond James.

"Erin's unique background, leading finances at complex and respected higher ed institutions, as well as her work in the private sector, make her well suited for this important role at Lumina," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO.

In addition to overseeing Lumina's nearly $1.4 billion endowment, Archer will join Lumina's senior leadership, serving as a strategic partner to the CEO and the board. She will be responsible for the financial health and integrity of the foundation, overseeing its investment assets, driving Lumina's financial strategies, and ensuring that internal processes and systems support informed decision-making and increased operational effectiveness.

Archer received her undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and her master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.  Archer is also a CFA® charterholder.

Archer will live in Indianapolis and begin Aug. 7. She replaces Brad Kelsheimer, who joined Lacy Diversified Industries Ltd. as chief financial officer in late 2022.  

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

SOURCE Lumina Foundation

Also from this source

Tech entrepreneur Alisa Miller to Lead Lumina Foundation Board

Mental health and stress are reasons for undergraduates stopping coursework, according to new Gallup-Lumina study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.