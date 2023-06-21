Experienced Higher Ed Finance Leader Joins Lumina Foundation as Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation has hired Erin Archer as its chief financial officer.

Archer is an eight-year veteran of higher education finance, serving as the chief financial officer and vice president of finance and operations at Sarah Lawrence College, treasurer at Syracuse University in New York, and treasurer and director of investments at DePaul University in Chicago.

Before joining DePaul, Archer held financial roles at Arqaam Capital, HSBC Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Thrivent Financial, Piper Jaffray Cos. (now Piper Sandler), and Raymond James.

"Erin's unique background, leading finances at complex and respected higher ed institutions, as well as her work in the private sector, make her well suited for this important role at Lumina," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO.

In addition to overseeing Lumina's nearly $1.4 billion endowment, Archer will join Lumina's senior leadership, serving as a strategic partner to the CEO and the board. She will be responsible for the financial health and integrity of the foundation, overseeing its investment assets, driving Lumina's financial strategies, and ensuring that internal processes and systems support informed decision-making and increased operational effectiveness.

Archer received her undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and her master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Archer is also a CFA® charterholder.

Archer will live in Indianapolis and begin Aug. 7. She replaces Brad Kelsheimer, who joined Lacy Diversified Industries Ltd. as chief financial officer in late 2022.

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

