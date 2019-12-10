Experienced Industry Veteran Tony Mingo Joins O'Neil Digital Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions (ODS), a leader in data-driven publishing and plan sponsor/participant communication services, recently announced that long-time financial technology (fintech) veteran Tony Mingo has joined the organization as its Managing Director, Professional Services in the financial vertical.

Mingo's role is "to assist cutting-edge companies in their data-transformation strategies."

Tony Mingo, Managing Director, Professional Services

Before joining ODS, Mingo founded vWise, Inc., a retirement plan participant digital thought-leader, in 2006, with a vision of creating interactive solutions that engage employees with their benefits. His experience as a leader in the financial services industry spans over 28 years, with additional experience in executive management leadership within the technology industry in Silicon Valley.

"With Tony's experience and relationships in the financial industry, we are excited to have him build and lead our Professional Service in the Financial division at ODS," said Terry Chan, President and COO of ODS.

Mingo will focus on growing the software and professional services offerings for the firm's financial and insurance lines of business.

"It's about delivering a proven digital transformation strategy, from traditional output to Omni-channel conversion, as well as process improvement, change management, and SAAS platforms that serve six different verticals (retirement, banking, brokerage, property/casualty, wealth management and life insurance/annuity)," Mingo said. "It has never been more imperative that organizations provide world-class customer experiences to plan participants to strengthen their reputations and brand loyalty. Meeting these expectations requires a deeper understanding of an individual customer's needs across the entire customer journey."

In early 2019, O'Neil launched its Plan Health Dashboard. The Plan Health Dashboard uses a client's plan analytics to assign a plan health score based on underlying metrics such as participation rates, income replacement ratios, and asset diversification. The metrics can be weighted to define the scoring methodology.

ODS' Omni-channel solution, called ONEsuite, provides clients with a flexible platform to create, manage and deliver highly-personalized marketing, sales and business documents in any media and format requested by an audience.

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

For over 30 years, O'Neil has been recognized as a leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services. Every day we repurpose, produce and deliver millions of time-sensitive documents both in electronic and paper media. O'Neil is a solution-based company, offering customers forward-thinking solutions to design, create, print and distribute their client communications. Collectively, our team of industry experts has over 200 years' worth of experience and expertise in publishing services and we enjoy a global reputation for excellence and innovation. Our broad knowledge base enables us to build and manage innovative solutions for a diverse customer base. We infuse each project with experience and technology tailored to meet client requirements. For more information, visit http://www.oneildigitalsolutions.com.

