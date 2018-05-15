Experienced Investigations And White Collar Litigation Lawyer Christine Braamskamp Joins Jenner & Block's London Office

Ms. Braamskamp, a leading lawyer in multi-jurisdictional white collar cases, has decades of experience with significant and high-profile trials and other court matters, as well as internal investigations. She has represented corporates and senior management individuals facing UK Bribery Act, FCPA and Fraud Act proceedings. She regularly advises on FCA- and FRC-related enforcement actions. She is experienced in compliance including matters relating to sanctions, whistleblowing and anti-bribery and corruption procedures, as well as anti-money laundering advisory work, including advising on suspicious activity reports. Having practised in the Netherlands, she has extensive experience in the country's civil law systems and continues to regularly advise Dutch nationals and businesses facing proceedings in the UK.

"Adding a top-tier lawyer like Chris adds more strength to our growing London office and our Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice," said Terrence J. Truax, the firm's managing partner. "Her experience with cross-border investigations and litigation advances the strategic build-up of our practice and our London office."

Ms. Braamskamp joins a team of lawyers known for their track record of success, deep working knowledge of international courts and arbitral forums, and leadership roles in global dispute resolution organisations. "We've known Chris for years, and I am delighted to be working alongside her to build our London practice," said Peter B. Pope, a co-chair of the Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice who is based in the London office. "Her skills and deep international experience are an excellent fit for our clients' growing needs in London, Europe and emerging markets."

Opened in 2015, the London office now has 19 lawyers and is increasingly regarded for its work in complex commercial litigation, investigations and international arbitration.

"I am delighted that Chris has decided to join us," said Charlie Lightfoot, managing partner of the London office. "The addition of a white collar partner of Chris' fantastic reputation and experience is another significant milestone in the development of our London platform, further enhancing the reputation of our disputes and investigation capabilities in London."

Previously, Ms. Braamskamp was a partner in K&L Gates' London office, where she headed its Investigations, Enforcement and White Collar department and was co-practice group coordinator.

"Since Jenner & Block opened its London office, it has been steadily making a name for itself in the market and creating an attractive platform with its clear commitment to delivering legal excellence – and high-quality client service," said Ms. Braamskamp. "Having known the firm for many years, I am thrilled to be joining its ranks and excited to bring my experience handling white collar litigation and investigations to Jenner & Block's premier practice."

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S INVESTIGATIONS, COMPLIANCE AND DEFENSE PRACTICE

Jenner & Block represents individuals and businesses in criminal prosecutions, grand jury investigations, extradition proceedings and civil enforcement actions brought by US state and federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, and UK regulatory organisations, including the Serious Fraud Office. The practice's high level of credibility with prosecutors enables minimization of the damage and disruption caused by these proceedings, often before charges are brought. If an indictment or charge cannot be avoided, Jenner & Block's white collar lawyers can advise on the risks and benefits of going to trial versus accepting a plea and have the experience to take the matter to trial if necessary. The practice group's lawyers conduct internal investigations for companies that are faced with internal or external allegations of wrongdoing or that want to audit proactively for potential misconduct.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with more than 500 lawyers and offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors.

Jenner & Block London LLP is a limited liability partnership established under the laws of the state of Delaware, USA and is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with SRA number 615729. Jenner & Block London LLP is affiliated with Jenner & Block LLP, which operates Jenner & Block's offices in the United States.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experienced-investigations-and-white-collar-litigation-lawyer-christine-braamskamp-joins-jenner--blocks-london-office-300648278.html

SOURCE Jenner & Block

Related Links

http://www.jenner.com

