Experienced Loan Ops Systems Pro Added to First Community Mortgage Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Rickey Moore Vice President of Loan Origination Systems Solutions. He has more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry and technology-based strategies.

"Rickey has extensive experience in loan operations systems, having built multi-channel systems from the ground up," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "His keen perspective and highly specialized skills come to our team at an optimal time in our growth and expansion."

Smith says the impact of Moore's work will be felt by business partners, real estate agents and customers through reduced costs and reduced turn or processing times, among other ways. "All told, investing in technology reduces loan costs, improves efficiency and leads to a smoother borrower experience, and that's vital to both our mortgage pros and, ultimately, the people they serve," he notes.

Moore is based in FCM's Atlanta office in the city's Buckhead financial district. In this role Moore is responsible for the Encompass Loan Origination System, including its architecture, and continually advancing the company's Loan Origination System to be even more user-friendly and efficient.

"First Community Mortgage invests in its people and technology, which makes it a great fit for me," Moore says. "I look forward to being part of the vigorous growth and innovation that continues to foster its team members and efficiently serve its customers and partners."

Moore holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Sciences from Clark Atlanta University, as well as Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification through the University of Georgia. He also holds Ellie Mae Encompass Administrator credentials, as well as CompTIA A+ certification.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is on track to fund over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

