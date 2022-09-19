Experienced mergers and acquisitions attorneys Kathryn L. Hickey and David T. Shafer join the Baltimore/Annapolis office of McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC is proud to announce the addition of two experienced mergers and acquisitions attorneys to the Firm's Baltimore/Annapolis office. Kathryn L. Hickey and David T. Shafer have both joined McDonald Hopkins as Members, adding their expertise to a growing national M&A team and serving as the latest addition to the firm's increased presence on the East Coast.

Both Hickey and Shafer come to McDonald Hopkins from PilieroMazza. Each brings with them extensive experience representing clients in complex transactions.

David Shafer and Kathryn Hickey

"Kathryn and Dave bring outstanding experience and expertise to our national M&A practice. They share our team's focus on providing practical counsel on complex transactions in a way that balances legal protection with real business considerations," said Christal Contini, Chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group at McDonald Hopkins. "I often say that the practice of M&A is a team sport. Kathryn and Dave will be instrumental in the continued strategic growth of our team of talented M&A attorneys and in the expansion of the high quality services we offer our M&A clients."

Hickey's practice is focused on representing companies across a broad range of industries in various types of domestic and international transactions, including buyers and sellers in complex mergers and acquisitions, business restructurings, asset purchase and sale transactions, and equity purchase and sale transactions. She also represents companies and investors in venture capital and angel investment transactions with companies from a wide range of industries at various stages of growth. Her experience includes representing clients in the negotiation and implementation of institutional financing and commercial loan transactions with large institutional lenders. In addition to her M&A practice, Hickey advises companies of all sizes on general business matters, including entity formation and structure, corporate governance, executive compensation issues, commercial leasing, licensing agreements, and regulatory compliance with federal securities laws in connection with offerings of debt and equity securities and private placements.

Although her clients include diverse types of entities and businesses, including publicly traded companies, nonprofits, and tribal entities, Kathryn has specific experience representing clients in the healthcare and government contracting industries.

"Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins I had the experience of working with their attorneys collaboratively on cross-firm transaction deal teams. I was consistently impressed by the skill, responsiveness, and practicality of McDonald Hopkins' lawyers, and I am thrilled to be joining such a quality M&A group," said Hickey. "I look forward to working to build the firm's presence and recognition in the Mid-Atlantic region and working with lawyers across all our offices to deliver excellent legal services to our clients."

Hickey earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from the George Washington University Law School, where she was a Presidential Merit Scholar. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Shafer's practice is focused on counseling clients on mergers and acquisitions, purchase and sale of private businesses, commercial financing, private offerings of debt and equity securities, venture capital and private equity transactions, and general governance issues. He also regularly provides general counsel to companies and investors in venture capital and angel investment transactions, from a wide range of industries at various stages of growth. In addition to his M&A practice, Dave is an experienced data privacy and cybersecurity attorney.

Shafer works with a broad range of clients and is well versed working with those in highly regulated industries such as government contracting. His practice often extends to serving as outside general counsel to clients at all phases of their business lifecycle on matters related to customer and vendor contracts, securities and tax compliance, and employee incentive offerings.

"Joining the McDonald Hopkins team is an excellent opportunity to work alongside quality practitioners who share my enthusiasm for building relationships and engaging with clients as a trusted legal advisor," said Shafer. "I am excited to leverage the depth and breadth of McDonald Hopkins' expertise to continue serving and working with clients to help them achieve their business goals."

Prior to the start of his legal career, Shafer was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for six years and deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Following his service, Shafer worked as a senior consultant in the cybersecurity field.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

