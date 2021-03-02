Experienced Michigan Physicians to Join VillageMD and Nation's Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

CHICAGO and WESTLAND, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is expanding into Michigan and plans to open more than 15 new Village Medical practices in Michigan this year. The first two Village Medical clinics will be located in Westland, Mich., led by three experienced primary care providers, Dr. Robert Brock, Dr. Robert Sikorski and Dr. Kenneth Colton. The two clinics are the first Village Medical locations in Michigan and the 51st for the brand, including practices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Murray, Ky., Northfield, N.J., and Phoenix. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with virtual care and telehealth.

"We're thrilled to expand into Michigan and welcome Drs. Brock, Sikorski and Colton to Village Medical, along with their experienced team of providers. They share our vision for providing high-quality care and service to their patients," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Additionally, by joining Village Medical, the providers will be able to leverage our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to provide exceptional care and service to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Michigan patients can learn more about the services here.

"We're excited to grow our practice with Village Medical and continue the high-quality care and service we provide our patients. Amid Covid-19, patients now understand the importance of a relationship with their primary care provider. We're looking forward to welcoming new patients and introducing our loyal patients to the enhanced patient experiences that Village Medical offers, including state-of-the-art technology, telehealth and virtual care," said Dr. Sikorski.

The new Village Medical practices are located at the following locations and will serve patients in the Wayne county areas outside of Detroit:

35150 Nankin Blvd., in Westland, Mich. , led Dr. Brock and Dr. Sikorski opening on March 9 .

, led Dr. Brock and Dr. Sikorski opening on . 400 N. Wayne Road in Westland, Mich. , led by Dr. Kenneth Colton , opening on May 11 .

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

