Experienced NYC Plumbing Team Offers 5 Essential Flood-Prevention Tips

"This area gets 45 inches of rain each year, so flooding is a common problem," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "For years a lot of people seemed to just accept it, but now I think residents of the city are realizing how straightforward it can be to keep water out of their homes. We've seen a significant jump in the number of people calling us to find out what they can do to prevent flooding instead of just living with it."

Americans are 10 times more likely to experience injury or property damage from a flood than from a fire. Petri provides these five tips to prevent home floods:

Apply waterproof coating or sealant to lower floors or basement walls. Seal up tiny leaks and porous materials.

Invest in a sump pump. If your home didn't come with one already installed, putting a sump pump in the basement means any water that gets in will get pumped right back out.

Make sure gutters drain away from the house. Carelessly installed gutter pipes can direct rain straight at the foundation of your home – exactly where you don't want it to go.

Yearly sewer inspections: On a yearly basis, a video camera inspection tool should be run inside your main sewer system to ensure there are no unseen issues with cracks, roots or back-pitched piping.

Install a backflow prevention device. A professionally installed backflow valve prevents a sewage line from flooding your home in case of a backup.

"Following these guidelines will keep most water out of your home," Petri said. "But it's still smart to prepare for a worst-case scenario, so there are additional steps you can take to keep the risk and damage to a minimum: Explore flood insurance; prepare an emergency plan for your family; learn more about what to do during and after a flood to stay safe and protect your property."

For more information about protecting your home from water damage, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

