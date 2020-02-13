Experienced Project Finance Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Christopher Dolan has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as counsel in the Project Development & Finance Practice in the firm's Finance Department. He represents developers, lenders, sponsors, and other project participants on the development, financing, construction, and operation of projects across the United States, Latin America, and Africa.

"I'm pleased to welcome Chris to the D.C. office," said Michael Egge, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. "His energy industry know-how, and client-focused approach will be an excellent complement to our market-leading project development team here in Washington."

"Chris has a proven track record successfully advising on complex projects around the globe," added Paul Hunt, a project development and finance partner in the Washington, D.C. office. "He also has great experience in key subsectors including on renewables and offshore wind projects, thermal power projects, upstream and midstream oil and gas projects, and transportation and infrastructure projects."

Dolan joins a Project Development and Finance team that has deep roots in the space and is known for handling some of the largest and most complex project financings in the world. The practice assists clients with projects as varied as the development of rooftop solar electric generation to the development and financing of natural gas liquefaction facilities.

Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair of the Project Development and Finance Practice, added: "Chris will be a fantastic addition to our group. He has a sophisticated perspective and a creative approach to complex project structures that will serve our clients well. We're thrilled to welcome him to the group."

"I am pleased to be joining Latham and excited to continue to grow my practice here," said Dolan. "The team is incredibly well-regarded and is known for working creatively to get even the most complex projects done. The firm provides an excellent platform and a perfect team for collaboration that will benefit my clients."

Dolan joins Latham from DLA Piper in Washington, D.C. He received his BA from Princeton University and his JD from Georgetown University.

