Experienced SaaS Executive Jim Prekop Named Chief Growth Officer for PeopleStrategy

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy Inc. ®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced Jim Prekop as its chief growth officer. In this role, Prekop will ignite new opportunities to deliver the programs, technologies and services small and mid-sized companies need to attract and retain talent.

"I am very excited about this opportunity with PeopleStrategy," Prekop said. "I believe the company has a unique value proposition for SMB companies. In this role, my primary responsibility will be to identify new strategies and channels to deliver that value proposition and continue the disruption PeopleStrategy has put in place within the HR technology and employee benefits markets."

With three decades of success delivering exceptional results in developing and executing business and product development strategy for enterprises, specifically within the SaaS market, Prekop is well-suited to guide PeopleStrategy through its next growth phase. His extensive background includes executive-level positions at human capital management (HCM) technology providers, PeopleSoft and Workday. At both companies, Prekop developed strategic sales and marketing plans to increase market share and company valuation.

Prior to joining PeopleStrategy, Prekop was chief commercial officer for Evive Health, a benefits optimization SaaS solution. In just two years, Prekop helped increase sales revenue by restructuring the direct go to market strategy from entrepreneurial to enterprise status. Under his guidance, the company launched a partner ecosystem of both resellers and sell with partners. His benefits-related experience is another plus for PeopleStrategy as the company is focused on selling a bundled solution of employee benefits, HR technology and administrative services.

"Jim has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the SaaS industry and specifically within the benefits and human capital management markets," PeopleStrategy CEO Randy Cooper said. "That, combined with his proven success at building strategic partnerships and channels for high-profile companies, made him a natural choice to help drive the company to the next level."

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

