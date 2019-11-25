Experienced Security Expert Joins PrimeKey

While PrimeKey's US office is located in San Mateo, CA, Jeffrey will remain in the Washington D.C. area to be closer to Eastern US and Federal customers. With more than 20 years of experience in federal sales, working in both small start-ups and large technology companies, Jeffrey's interest in joining PrimeKey was initiated by his appreciation for open source software solutions.

When asked about what he is looking forward to most about joining our team, Jeffrey said, "I'm very excited about the tremendous market opportunity at PrimeKey. PrimeKey is a pioneer in open source security software that today is used around the world by global governments and industries to secure many of their most important transactions. PrimeKey global customers have the option to deploy our industry-leading PKI and Digital Signature solutions, EJBCA and SignServer, on software or appliance in any number of deployment options. PrimeKey's open source background and DevSecOps support makes it a great fit for the modern enterprise customer."

When asked about what he appreciates about PrimeKey products, Jeffrey further explained, "PrimeKey's PKI and Signing solutions easily runs in the cloud today with AWS and Azure, on-premise, or hybrid. With the rise of IoT and more devices coming onto the network, enterprises require a highly scalable, adaptable and cloud friendly solution to meet today's authentication, signing and encryption challenges. As well as the ability to respond to the evolving cyber threats they face on daily basis. It's critical for enterprises to have a modern PKI solution they can adapt quickly by leveraging the most advanced features and agile upgrade options offered by PrimeKey."

Jeffrey's experience includes several Sales Executive and Management roles selling cybersecurity software and solutions into US Federal Government Market. Previously he was a top performer at two PKI companies, Venafi and Entrust. Before joining PrimeKey, Jeffrey spent 5 years at Forgerock where he was a top performer responsible for Public Sector Sales and go-to market strategy.

PrimeKey is happy to have Jeffrey join our team and we look forward to working with him to further develop PrimeKey's presence in the US.

For more information:

Contact PrimeKey

Contact: sales@primekey.com

SOURCE PrimeKey

Related Links

http://www.primekey.com

