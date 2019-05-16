Experienced Tax Attorney Augments Berdon Tax Team

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naya Pearlman, J.D., LL.M., with more than 15 years of professional experience advising clients in the real estate, manufacturing, and distribution sectors, has joined Berdon LLP's Tax Practice and been admitted to the partnership as a Senior Principal.

Naya advises on all aspects of federal income taxation, including entity formations and transactional matters. Her areas of expertise include advising on the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, and partnership transactions. She also structures cross-border arrangements and international investments and analyzes the tax consequences of asset sales and sales of equity.

"We are always looking for high quality talent to further enhance the depth of expertise our clients can access," said Berdon Co-Managing Partner Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M. "With her level of skills in tax, Naya can make an immediate impact for our clients."

Naya is a member of the New York State Bar Association and serves on the Taxation Section and the Trusts and Estates Law Section. She is also a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association where she serves on the Taxation Section. Naya was recognized by the New Jersey Law Journal as a New Leader of the Bar and has been named multiple times as a New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Star in Tax Law.

She graduated from New York University Law School with a Master of Laws in Taxation, and earned her Juris doctor from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. She also earned a Masters in Accounting from the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Economics, magna cum laude, from Bryn Mawr College. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey, New York, and the U.S. Tax Court.

