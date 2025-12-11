Experienced Yale Quarterback Brogan McCaughey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal with Two Years of Eligibility Remaining

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale University quarterback Brogan McCaughey (6'2 ½", 215 lbs), a Political Science major set to graduate this December, has officially announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will be available to join a new program in January 2026 and participate in the spring season. With at least two years of eligibility remaining, McCaughey is seeking an opportunity with a program looking for an experienced, highly rated dual-threat quarterback.

Highlight Reel of Yale Quarterback Brogan McCaughey (#15) throughout various plays Yale dual-threat quarterback, Brogan McCaughey (#15) evades two opposing defenders.

McCaughey joined Yale in 2022, choosing the Bulldogs over Duke, Northwestern, and Tulane. He embraced both Ivy League academics and Division I football, redshirting his freshman season before a non-throwing arm injury in 2024 granted him a medical redshirt. Prior to the injury, he led Yale through its first two games against Holy Cross and Cornell and was named Team MVP for his performance against Holy Cross, an honor voted on by coaches and teammates that recognizes leadership and impact in critical moments.

"Brogan McCaughey demonstrated consistent preparation and a strong understanding of our offensive system," stated Sean McGowan, Interim Head Coach of Yale University. "We believe he has the character and foundational skills necessary to step into a new environment, compete effectively, and contribute to a new team's success both on and off the field."

Before Yale, McCaughey rose to national prominence at St. Xavier High School in Ohio, one of the country's top football programs. He earned Elite 11 recognition, guided St. Xavier to the Ohio Division I State Championship, and delivered a standout varsity career, including:

5,800+ yards and 68 touchdowns

Multiple school and state records

24–6 career record

Two-time Division I First Team All-State

Two-time First Team All-Conference

Top 3 finalist for Mr. Ohio

Multiple Offensive Player of the Year awards

Team Captain

Five-sport athlete

St. Xavier Head Coach Steve Specht praised him as "one of the most cerebral quarterbacks I've coached," noting his humility, processing ability, and ability to elevate teammates.

With proven leadership, championship experience, and two years of eligibility remaining, McCaughey is ready to bring a winning mindset to his next program.

