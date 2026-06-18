Experiences Work. But Are Brands Investing in the Right Ones?

New Experiential Marketing Impact Report (EMIR) findings suggest the choices marketers make before an event begins may have the greatest influence on what happens after it ends.

CANNES, France, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year's Experiential Marketing Impact Report (EMIR) helped answer a question marketers had been asking for years: Do experiences drive business outcomes?

The answer was yes. But that raised a more important question: If experiences work, why do some dramatically outperform others?

New Experiential Marketing Impact Report (EMIR) findings suggest the choices marketers make before an event begins may have the greatest influence on what happens after it ends.

A preview launching this week, EMIR: The Deeper Dive builds on Spiro's original research to explore the experience choices most closely linked to trust, advocacy, and purchase intent. Drawing on new insights from an additional 2,000 B2B and B2C event attendees, findings suggest that the difference between a good experience and a great one may have less to do with budget and spectacle, and more to do with intentional design.

Among the early findings:

Participation drove stronger intent, with interactive experiences nearly doubling purchase intent .

. Trust was built through people, with 43% citing knowledgeable staff as a key factor.

as a key factor. Emotion fuelled amplification, with 44% sharing experiences socially that surprised or resonated with them.

"Most marketers aren't questioning the value of experiential anymore," said Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, Global Chief Marketing, Strategy & Brand Activations Officer at Spiro. "What they're questioning is how to get more from the experiences they're already investing in. Which moments matter? What builds trust? What moves someone from observer to advocate? That's where this new research is focused."

For brands facing increasing pressure to demonstrate impact, the findings offer practical guidance for designing experiences with greater intention and making more informed investment decisions.

"This isn't about creating a formula for creativity," said Dane Aloe, EVP, Strategy & Measurement at Spiro. "It's about helping marketers understand where to place their bets. The decisions made before an attendee ever arrives can shape what happens long after they've left."

The full EMIR: The Deeper Dive report will be released later this year. Marketers can join the waitlist now for early access at spiro.com.

In the meantime, they can explore the original EMIR report, access the EMIR Toolkit, and experience the research in action through the EMIR Live Lab.

About Spiro

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically led, creatively driven global experiential agency helping brands build deeper relationships with the audiences that matter most. Through a focus on accelerating Brand Gravity, Spiro combines strategy, creativity, and measurement to design experiences that drive both emotional connection and business impact. Learn more at spiro.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Burns

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Spiro