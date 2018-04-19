Experiencing Unprecedented Company Growth TideSmart Hires Key Personnel

TideSmart Global, previously recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., encompasses seven entities: EMG3, Promerica Health, Sumerian Sports, Viridescence Marketing, Confidential Consumer, TideSmart Logistics, and Magnetix Digital. Last year, the company opened its first West Coast office, TideSmart West, located in San Francisco's Financial District.

"2017 into early 2018 has seen a period of growth unlike anything I can recall in the history of TideSmart Global," Woods said. "With our expansion to the West Coast last year and the addition of two new global clients already this year, we needed to expand our personnel in some key areas to not only service those clients but to maintain that growth. Except for perhaps the day we signed our very first client 15 years ago, I can't think of a time when I was more excited about the future of TideSmart."

ROBERT BRODEUR NAMED TIDESMART VICE PRESIDENT, CLIENT ENGAGEMENT: Robert Brodeur joins TideSmart from the Gigunda Group in Manchester, New Hampshire where he served in the role of general manager. At Gigunda, Brodeur oversaw strategy, agency culture, business development, and operational leadership of the agency, fostering relationships with brands such as Duracell, Pop-Tarts, Tide, Ben & Jerry's, HP, Good Humor, and Activision.

ETHAN FOSS NAMED TIDESMART VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS: Ethan Foss joins TideSmart from On Board Experiential Marketing in San Francisco, California where he was production manager. Foss has worked with notable clients including Kellogg's, S.C. Johnson, Airbnb, Unilever, GEICO, The National Guard, Procter & Gamble, Chevrolet, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Verizon. Foss will initially join TideSmart's West Coast agency, TideSmart West, before relocating to Maine.

CHRISTINE CAMPBELL NAMED TIDESMART VICE PRESIDENT, MEDIA: Christine Campbell joins TideSmart as Vice President, Media having previously worked for Garrand Partners in Portland, Maine where she was the media director responsible for their full scope of media including B2C, B2B, lead generation and brand awareness. Prior to Garrand, Campbell was media manager for Time Life, Inc.

JENNIFER MINTHORN NAMED PROMERICA HEALTH VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS & COMPLIANCE: A certified project management professional with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in healthcare management, program development, regulatory compliance and community relations, Jennifer Minthorn will take the lead of TideSmart Global's healthcare marketing agency, Promerica Health. Most recently, Minthorn was the program director at Health Care Resources in Portland, Maine.

"An agency needs to continually adapt to a changing client landscape and evolve in regard to creativity, changing consumer universe, technology, efficiency, innovation, superior client service and value delivery," Woods said. "With these additions in key positions, I feel confident that TideSmart Global will only continue to grow – and thrive – in the years to come."

TIDESMART GLOBAL®: Since 2003, TideSmart Global has provided experiential solutions to some of the biggest and best companies in the world by combining the art of live experiences with the science of both new and traditional media. TideSmart Global consists of seven companies: EMG3, Promerica Health, Sumerian Sports, Viridescence, Confidential Consumer, TideSmart Logistics, and Magnetix Digital. All seven companies operate from a unique 6-acre, eco-friendly campus in Falmouth, Maine. The company opened its first West Coast agency in 2017, with TideSmart West operating in San Francisco, CA. www.tidesmart.com www.tidesmartwest.com

