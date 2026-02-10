Experient Names Catherine Iger President as AI Redefines What Companies Need From Consulting Partners

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experient today announced the promotion of Catherine Iger to President. She will lead the firm as artificial intelligence reshapes what enterprises expect from their consulting partners. Known for its speed and practicality, Experient works with major brands to deliver experience, technology and transformation services, integrating AI to streamline how organizations work and power customer-facing innovation.

As expectations for speed continue to rise, many organizations are finding that traditional consulting models built for slower, linear transformation are under strain. AI has expanded what is possible, but it has also increased noise, risk, and organizational pressure. Companies are being pushed to act quickly and are struggling to determine where AI truly matters and to keep up with the glut of AI tool solutions. As a result, demand is growing for consulting partners that can move faster, stay senior-led and hands-on, and remain focused on outcomes rather than activity.

"We're entering a new era of consulting," said Iger. "Clients don't need to navigate the AI shift alone, but they also don't need huge teams of consultants adding complexity and slowing everything down. They need partners who can move quickly and help them apply AI in practical ways, where appropriate. We aim to be the voice of reason amid all the hype."

As President, Iger brings deep experience in digital product management, operating at the intersection of business strategy, technology, and human behavior. She has held senior leadership roles at AutoTrader and has consulted with major brands across industries to build and scale digital products and experiences. She also draws on startup experience that emphasizes speed, focus, and pragmatism as competitive advantages.

Since joining Experient seven years ago, Iger has played a central role in shaping the firm's experience and product capabilities and advancing its practical, AI-enabled approach to delivery. In her new role, she will lead Experient into its next phase, focused on scaling AI capabilities, strengthening how Experient delivers value across engagements, and ensuring fast, expert-led impact for clients.

