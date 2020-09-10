Experiential Children's Nutrition Education Promotes Healthy Habits as Best Medicine for Health During Uncertain Times

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed article, "Experiential children's nutrition education: Growing strong bodies and healthy minds," published in the September/October 2020 issue of EXPLORE's Health and the Environment reveals core components of HealthBarn® USA's proprietary healthy lifestyle curricula for in-person and online programming for families. This article is an effective tool for health professionals and educators committed to improving the health of their communities, decreasing chronic disease and boosting the immune system during these uncertain times. It also discusses barriers to positive behavior changes for implementation of long-term health. HealthBarn USA founder and Appetite for Life author, Stacey Antine, MS, RDN shares proven healthy habits implemented over 15 years and reaching over 75,000 families, which were reviewed by Dr. Amy Morel L'Horset, faculty, Rutgers University School of Health Professions, Department of Clinical and Preventive Nutrition Sciences, Newark, NJ.

Research has found that less than 3% of Americans live a healthy lifestyle. "We need to equip families with sustainable ways to build strong bodies and healthy minds to weather the pandemic and other health crises that result from poor dietary choices, sedentary lifestyles and high screen-time activities," said Antine. "The online platform created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic enabled us to expand our baking, cooking and learning directly into homes across the country for classes and birthdays to impact behavioral change," added Antine.

Multicomponent programs designed around seven healthy habits have been found to contribute to the long-term health of children if implemented with the support of their parents and caregivers. "Under Stacey's mentorship, students enrolled in Rutgers University competency based graduate future education model program accredited by the Accreditation Council of Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND), have the unique opportunity to lead classes a HealthBarn as part of their supervised experiential learning. This hands-on training in health promotion and primary prevention lifestyle interventions is critical for their future practice as Registered Dietitians," said Dr. Morel L'Horset.

HealthBarn's seven healthy habits of good health are: (1) Eat Breakfast; (2) Exercise; (3) Eat Fruit and Vegetables; (4) Share a Family Meal; (5) Recycle; (6) Brush and Floss Teeth; (7) Get a Good Night Sleep for in person and virtual programming, visit www.healthbarnusa.com for classes, recipes and nutrition tips.

Contact: Julia Sharkey Buckley, MS, RDN, 201-444-2955

SOURCE HealthBarn USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthbarnusa.com

