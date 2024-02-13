Experiential Marketing Firm VOLO Events Agency Wins Best Event Technology Award for PacBio Product Launch

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLO Events Agency (VOLO), a leading producer of experiential marketing and live events for global brands, has won the best Event Technology award at the BizBash 11th Annual Event Experience Awards. The award recognizes the outstanding use of technology to create an immersive and engaging event experience for PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) a pioneering leader in the Biotechnology industry. The product launch at AEG's NOVO theater in Los Angeles announced two new genomic sequencing systems, Onso™ and Revio™.

VOLO Events Agency wins coveted industry award Post this VOLO Experiential Marketing Testimonial - PacBio VOLO Events Agency Wins BizBash Best Event Technology Award

In keeping with the PacBio reputation as a technological leader, the CEO wanted to emulate the interactive technique featured in "The Minority Report" movie – using interactive hand/body-gestures to control visual imagery in real-time. VOLO's team developed not only an invisible digital avatar that delivered this special effect, but also integrated virtual and physical kinetic movement systems on stage. The live control of these objects, linking their attributes gave the producer the ability to continue movement from on screen behind talent and then extend it over the audience.

"My job is to push the team beyond their comfort zone, so we can redefine who we are and how we connect with our customers. We partnered with premier experiential agency VOLO, not just for production expertise but also for innovative ideas, strategy, with lightning speed and incredible attention to detail." – Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio.

The tech created a nouveau immersive audience engagement with enhanced content and impact. The system was designed to boost interactivity, providing the CEO with superior control over various presentation elements effectively introducing and promoting the company's groundbreaking genomic sequencing products. Additionally, it sought to showcase the PacBio commitment to innovation and cutting-edge solutions, as advanced technologies like Microsoft Azure Kinect motion-tracking cameras and Unreal Engine 5 were integrated. Far from traditional formats, this avant-garde theatrical technology sensitized the audience, creating a vulnerable ground, delivering an impressive launch event.

Adam Levine and his Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 captivated the audience with an electrifying performance, further engaging the audience in a relationship-building four-hour event. The launch not only surpassed the PacBio expansive vision, but with integrated technology and deep roots in the music industry, VOLO's perceptive expertise helped the client achieve an incredible measurable ROI. The 1200 attendees not only enjoyed the immersive experience, but amplified the impact on social media, expanding the effect beyond the walls of the NOVO theater. Within 60 days after the event, PacBio announced that it received record orders for Revio systems, making it the most successful product announcement in PacBio history.

"We are honored to receive this award from BizBash, a prestigious recognition in our industry. I couldn't be prouder of our work and team, who delivered an exceptional product launch event for PacBio and their customers. We are grateful to PacBio for trusting us with their largest event to date that showcased their industry leadership and innovation in gene sequencing technology" said Charles Marto, President and CEO of VOLO.

The BizBash Awards honor the most outstanding events, venues, suppliers, and professionals across North America. Winners were selected by an advisory board of industry experts, who evaluated more than 500 submissions based on creativity, innovation, execution, impact, and results.

About VOLO

VOLO Events Agency produces live events and experiential marketing for global brands. They specialize in creating immersive brand experiences, celebrity entertainment events and television programming. With offices in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Orlando, VOLO's team has worked with companies including Tesla, Delta, Hanwha, Amgen, McAfee, McDonalds and Apple. Visit www.voloevents.com.

