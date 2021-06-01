Experimax Announces Partnership With Non-Profit 'Girl Develop It'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experimax® – the trusted retailer for the sale and service of pre-owned electronic devices with a strong focus on the top selling brands in the industry – is announcing a year-long partnership with non-profit organization 'Girl Develop It' to support women in the tech industry. Experimax is working with the non-profit to provide the tools needed for women to launch a career in the software development sector.

"As Experimax grows, one of our core values is to share our success by giving back to a great cause; I can't think of a better way by getting involved than supporting women following their dream to be in the IT industry," said Kyle Brunette, Brand Leader at Experimax. "We are excited to support 'Girl Develop It' on this journey."

Experimax will be providing three scholarships, resulting in the donation of MacBook Air laptops and other tech products to women in the program, as well as ongoing donations and support throughout the year. To date, 'Girl Develop It' has impacted 160,000 community members across the country.

"Our mission at 'Girl Develop It' is rooted in accessibility," said Katie Franco, executive director of the non-profit. "Shifting our programming to virtual platforms has eliminated previous barriers to entry; however, this model still impedes students without access to the right tools. Thanks to our generous partners at Experimax, 'Girl Develop It' will now have the resources to provide equipment scholarships. By allowing students to learn, practice, and advance their skills, regardless of income or opportunity, this partnership further advances the accessibility of our programming." Learn more: www.girldevelopit.com.

About Experimax

Experimax is the smart choice to buy, sell, repair, or trade-in Certified Pre-owned Apple® products and other premium brands that are backed by a warranty. Stores can be found throughout the United States, and abroad. Learn more: www.experimax.com

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Network Lead Exchange. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

