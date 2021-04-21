Experimental Biology 2021 Press Materials Available Now

BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embargoed press materials are now available for the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting , featuring cutting-edge multidisciplinary research from across the life sciences. EB 2021, to be held April 27-30, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.

Complete a Press Registration Form for complimentary meeting registration and full access to our virtual newsroom . We encourage advance registration as it may take up to a day to receive access.

Join Our Virtual Press Conference

Reporters are invited to join a live Q&A discussion of selected research announcements during a virtual EB press conference held online from 1-1:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 26, 2021 ( RSVP by Friday, April 23). The press conference will feature the following five research highlights:

Taking Vitamin D Could Lower Heart Disease Risk for People with Dark Skin

Racial disparities in heart disease may be linked to vitamin D deficiency

Could Heart Medications Increase COVID-19 Risk?

Mouse study takes tissue-specific look at how blood pressure medications affect SARS-CoV-2 receptors

How Did Dinosaurs Deliver Bone-Crushing Bites? By Keeping a Stiff Lower Jaw.

New research addresses longstanding mystery on the anatomy of the Tyrannosaurus rex jaw

Cell Study Suggests Pesticide Exposure May Increase COVID-19 Susceptibility

Inflammation-induced mechanism might be linked with higher infection risk for veterans and people with metabolic disorders

Researchers Work to Increase Number of Transplantable Livers

New findings lay groundwork for turning previously unusable donor livers into transplantable organs

Additional Press Materials

Find these materials and more at our virtual newsroom :

New COVID-19 Research

Gene Changes Might Explain Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms

Airway cells exposed to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein exhibited persisting changes in gene expression

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Alone May Cause Lung Damage

New mouse model makes it easier and safer to study COVID-19 lung injury

Study Illuminates How COVID-19 Worms Its Way into the Brain

Research helps explain baffling neurological symptoms--and why they're so unpredictable

Five New Insights in the Fight Against COVID-19

Researchers announce new findings on treatments, health impacts and repercussions for science education

Researchers Design Sensor for Fast, Inexpensive On-Site Ebola Detection

Sensor technology requires no special storage; could also be useful for detecting COVID-19

Urine of COVID-19 Patients Could Predict Who Will Develop Severe Disease

Inflammatory markers were higher in people with high blood pressure and diabetes

Our Natural World

Could Corals Use Sound to Communicate?

New evidence suggests corals may have genes involved in receiving or emitting sound

How Does a Nose Evolve into a Blowhole? Study Suggests There's More than One Way

Toothed and baleen whales show different patterns of blowhole development

Brain Development Is Surprisingly Similar between Humans and Other Primates

Study offers first comprehensive view of brain maturation across species

Staying Healthy

'Smart Shirt' Takes a Trip to Space for Science

High-tech shirt non-intrusively monitors astronauts' health during spaceflight

Why Older People Should Chill When It's Hot Out

Cooling off during extreme heat appears to help preserve cellular defenses

Researchers Uncover Potential New Way to Treat Dry Mouth

PDE4 inhibition induces salivation in mice; findings might also have implications for cystic fibrosis

Compound Found in Some Vegetables May Reduce Diabetes-Related Kidney Damage

Phenethyl isothiocyanate, derived from watercress and other cruciferous vegetables, shows benefits in rats

Omega-3 Supplements Help Kids with High Cholesterol Improve Lipid Profile

Fatty acid supplementation could fend off later heart disease in high-risk children

Prolonged Exposure to Extreme Heat and Humidity Increases Risk of Acute Kidney Injury

Findings could help future treatment and prevention measures

Heart Health

Depression Medication Could Also Protect Against Heart Disease

Researchers show antidepression drug also protects against clot formation in human blood

Potential Advancements in Treatment of PTSD and PTSD-related Cardiovascular Disease

Researchers explore renin-angiotensin system gene function for memory processing

Treating Cancer

Capsaicin Analog Could Help Treatment-Resistant Lung Cancer

Small cell lung cancer cells exposed to synthetic analog of chili pepper compound responded better to chemotherapy

Plant Compound Shows Promise Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Cells from women with African American ancestry responded more strongly to the compound

Exercise Science

Got 10 Minutes? That's All You Need for this High-intensity Workout

Four-second cycling sprints improve exercise endurance and power

Dab on Deep Heat Cream to Improve Exercise Performance Study finds boost in aerobic performance in athletes who used over-the-counter deep heat cream

Environmental Exposures

Five Studies Point to Dangers of Environmental Exposures

New research highlights surprising effects of invisible and often involuntary exposures

Exposure to Roundup(r) Extends Seizure-like Behavior in Roundworms Findings have implications for human and environmental health

Other Medical News

Toward a Feasible Alternative to Liver Organ Transplant

New findings could lead to ways to keep transplanted adult liver cells functioning long term

Rapamycin May Exacerbate Age-related Arthritis Despite Life-extending Benefits

Rapamycin impairs mitochondrial function in guinea pig model

Using Big Data to Save Babies Machine learning could detect lung disorder in preemies better than traditional diagnostics

Light Therapy Helps Veterans Treated for Traumatic Brain Injury

Lightbox improves cognitive function and mood in veterans with TBI, pilot study finds

Self-reported Daytime Sleepiness Is Associated with Telomere Shortening

Shorter telomere length was found in people without sleep apnea

Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Dangerous Infection

Metformin inhibited C. diff spread in three study models

Contact: [email protected]

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy , American Physiological Society , American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology , American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics, which are members of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB).

#expbio | EB on Facebook | EB on Twitter (@expbio)

Media Contacts: Nancy Lamontagne

(919) 617-1330

[email protected]

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB)