Experion Technologies, Innominds Software and Appnovation Recognized as Progressive Companies by 360Quadrants in the Digital Transformation Solutions Startup Quadrant

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation solutions is revolutionizing business operations and delivering value to end-users across the globe. Technology plays an important role in an organization's ability to deal with dynamic challenges, and digitization is transforming traditional production and business techniques. 'Going paperless' is a mantra for many businesses, and they use solutions like electronic payments, office automation, e-government services, electronic identification, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cloud services, and e-learning to achieve this goal. Operational agility, workforce enablement, and digital technology integration are a few key elements of digital transformation.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a startup quadrant on digital transformation solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. This quadrant has placed Experion Technologies, Innominds Software and Appnovation in the progressive companies' space. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of the product portfolios and business strategies of all companies in a particular space. Quadrants are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the digital transformation solutions segment.

Digital Transformation Solutions Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 25 startup companies in the Digital Transformation space and places them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. Out of the 25 companies, 15 startup companies are categorized as Progressive Companies, Responsive Companies, Dynamic Companies, and Starting Blocks.

360Quadrants recognizes Experian Technologies, Innominds Software, Appnovation, Fingent Corporation as Progressive Companies; Trident Techo Minds, Techved Consulting, and Razor Technology as Responsive Companies Alcor Solutions and LimitScale Technologies as Dynamic Companies; and EvolutionCo and Zykoon and Compu-Stor as Starting Blocks. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons of Digital Transformation Solutions startup vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank the startup vendors of Digital Transformation involved extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, funding, revenue, business idea's and various related directories and databases. 15 startup vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space that combines data from buyers, vendors, expert, and in-house analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Legal AI Software, Voice Assistant Application and Security as a Service.

