Experion Technologies' Sixth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking among America's Fastest Growing Companies

News provided by

Experion Technologies

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies announced today it secured a ranking in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year. This milestone underscores Experion Technologies' commitment to delivering exceptional digital-product engineering solutions. The company's core focus is centred around product strategy and product management, design, product engineering, and data & automation capabilities. Experion Technologies has emerged as one of the few specialized players that continues to stay focussed on the software product development space.

Experion is also ranked among the Top 100 fastest-growing companies in Southwest for the third consecutive year and one of the twenty companies from Plano that was featured among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in 2023.

The Inc. 5000, with a combined revenue of $358 billion in 2022, added 1,187,266 jobs to the US economy. This prestigious list represents a remarkable group of companies that have made an unparalleled impact on the US economy.

"Receiving this recognition for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to the strong commitment of our talented team. It reflects our relentless pursuit to be among the best and most trusted when it comes to product engineering. Some of the world's largest companies in Life Sciences, Automotive, and Financial Services continue to invest their trust in Experion Technologies. This is a telling sign that our outcome-based product engineering services have created clear, measurable outcomes for our customers," remarks Manoj Balraj, President, and Co-founder of Experion Technologies.

As a partner to 500+ global customers in 36 countries, Experion's team of 1500+ product engineering maestros is focused on creating meaningful value. The company is recognized by Frost and Sullivan and Everest Group for its focus on Digital Product Engineering services. Experion has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for its superior employee experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213442/Experion_Technologies_Inc_5000_Recognition.jpg

SOURCE Experion Technologies

