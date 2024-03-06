Experis and ClearDATA Partner to Provide Clients with Top-Tier Healthcare Cloud Security and Compliance

MILWAUKEE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experis®, the global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, today announced it has forged a strategic partnership with ClearDATA®, known for the first and only cloud compliance and security solution purpose-built for healthcare.

Through this collaboration, Experis gains reseller rights to ClearDATA's CyberHealth™ Platform and Managed Services – cutting-edge solutions acclaimed for both HITRUST certification and HIPAA compliance – offering cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) of the highest standards.

"Globally, healthcare continues to incur the most expensive costs when faced with data breaches – more than any other sector. The impact is severe for both the attacked healthcare organization and individual patients. Aligning with the right partner(s) is paramount for avoiding a data disaster," Will Friedrich, vice president, IT Solutions for Experis® Health Solutions said. "The ClearDATA partnership further strengthens our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare IT solutions for our clients," continued Friedrich. "It allows us to uniquely solve evolving cloud data security and compliance challenges specific to healthcare. Together, we can equip our clients with the tools and expertise needed to fully realize the cloud's benefits while safeguarding sensitive information and avoiding crippling breach costs. It's why this new partnership between Experis and ClearDATA is so critical."

Clients will experience a multitude of advantages through this partnership:

Gain access to healthcare cloud security specialists and benefit from heightened industry specialization dedicated to cloud enablement.

Receive elevated expertise tailored to their specific needs, resulting in more personalized healthcare cloud solutions that mitigate the risk of data breaches, cyberattacks, and non-compliance.

Realize enhanced delivery capabilities that contribute to reducing audit liabilities, lowering cyber insurance costs, avoiding HIPAA fines, and eliminating expensive delays in cloud-native deployments.

ClearDATA's CyberHealth Platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Its software and Managed Services are designed to prevent, detect, and remediate compliance drift and sensitive data security gaps across all three major public clouds: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"Data is one of the most valuable and most vulnerable assets in healthcare for our clients and patients," said Rick Froehlich, Chief Executive Officer at ClearDATA. "We're delighted to work together with the Experis® Health Solutions team to bring their proven healthcare IT expertise together with our CyberHealth Platform. Our joint customers can now protect their patients' sensitive PHI in the cloud by continuously managing compliance and security posture through prevention, detection, and response to security risks."

ClearDATA's team of experts with deep healthcare cloud, compliance, and security knowledge and skills ensure that healthcare data remains both secure and accessible, while complying with strict healthcare regulations such as HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and more. ClearDATA's solutions serve key healthcare-focused markets, including Healthcare Software & Services, Medical Devices and Equipment, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Pharmaceutical Companies.

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis ® is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions .

With deep experience across Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH (certified consulting firm), and other major EHRs, Experis® Health Solutions is a partner that clients trust to provide expertise and deliver and manage top talent across the full spectrum of healthcare IT projects. Key achievements include KLAS rated in HIT Implementation Leadership, HIT Staffing, HIT Advisory Services, Go-Live Support, and Partial IT Outsourcing and Winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Diamond Awards for both Client and Talent Satisfaction for 10 consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

ABOUT CLEARDATA

Unmatched Cloud Protection. Unrivaled Healthcare Focus.

ClearDATA is the only provider of cloud security and compliance software and services purpose-built for healthcare, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions offer full visibility, protection, automation, remediation, and enforcement of security and compliance measures to protect PHI and other sensitive healthcare data across the public cloud.

To learn more about our expert teams, managed and professional services, and our self-service platform, visit cleardata.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE ManpowerGroup