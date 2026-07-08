Experis U.S. Launches ExcelerateWorkflow, Putting Enterprises at the Forefront of the AI-Powered Future of Work

New offering, built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate™, expands the Experis EXCELERATE AI portfolio and helps organizations integrate AI agents into enterprise workflows while maintaining governance, oversight, and human control.

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experis, a global leader in technology talent and services, today announced the launch of ExcelerateWorkflow, a new offering built with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ that helps organizations deploy AI-powered workflows to transform how work gets done and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Experis U.S. launches ExcelerateWorkflow, built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate™

The launch expands the Experis EXCELERATE AI portfolio, strengthening its ability to support organizations as they move from AI experimentation to practical execution. By combining Experis' expertise in AI strategy, implementation, talent, and governance, with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, ExcelerateWorkflow helps organizations automate high-value work, equip employees to work more effectively alongside AI agents, and deploy governed solutions that deliver real-world results.

Unlike traditional AI consulting approaches, Experis brings together technology implementation, workforce transformation, and specialized AI talent to help organizations move beyond AI pilots and into scalable execution. ExcelerateWorkflow gives clients the tools to build the skills, governance, and operating models needed to sustain long-term value.

"The hard part is making AI work inside real businesses, with real workflows, real people, and real accountability for outcomes. That is where most AI initiatives stall, not at the technology decision, but at execution," said Kye Mitchell, President of Experis U.S. "That's exactly where Experis comes in. We bring together the technology, talent, and governance needed to take what IBM has built with watsonx Orchestrate and put it to work where it matters; inside client operations, connected to their systems, and supported by people with expertise and experience. Our role is to make sure organizations can actually use, scale, govern, and trust it. Technology gets you to the pilot. Humans get you to the results."

Initial deployments of ExcelerateWorkflow are underway with enterprise clients in the United States, with global expansion planned.

Most recently, Experis partnered with Intersect, a leading AI solutions firm serving community and regional banks, to architect and deliver BankIQ, a multi-tenant SaaS platform built on IBM Cloud and powered by IBM watsonx.ai that helps financial institutions move from broad-based marketing to targeted, AI-driven customer engagement.

"The Experis implementation team hit the ground running and their ability to combine deep technical expertise with disciplined execution has helped us maintain momentum without compromising on quality," CJ Kadakia, Intersect CTO, said. "Experis' attention to detail, commitment to architectural discipline, and sophisticated internal tooling have consistently impressed. They bring genuine subject matter expertise and a delivery mindset that matches the standards we set for ourselves. We look forward to leveraging ExcelerateWorkflow in the coming months."

Experis ExcelerateWorkflow is a key component of the expanded EXCELERATE AI ecosystem. As an IBM Gold Business Partner, Experis combines direct access to IBM's technology roadmap and resources with the specialized talent and implementation expertise required to move from experimentation to execution. IBM watsonx Orchestrate supports AI agent orchestration and enterprise workflow automation across business and IT functions, while the Experis Conversational AI Service Desk, managed by Experis and powered by SoundHound AI, supports conversational AI service desk modernization. Together, these capabilities connect enterprise AI platforms with the people and expertise needed to deliver measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit experis.com/excelerateai

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis®, a global leader in technology talent and services, provides the experience and expertise to shorten the distance between innovation and business impact in a digital world. Experis is guided by the principle of Human Ingenuity: the belief that technology delivers its greatest value when paired with the right people, skills, and execution. For clients, Experis offers the right mix of talent, governance, and implementation expertise to turn AI investments into measurable results, building solutions that fit their business and enable their teams to succeed in an AI-powered future. For individuals, Experis has the insight, size, and scale to help tech professionals expand their skills, increase their value, and find the right opportunities. By matching talent to technology in transformative ways, Experis creates brighter futures for everyone. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup