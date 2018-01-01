Experitest and Worksoft Join Forces to Extend End-to-end Continuous Testing to Include Mobile Devices On-premise or in the Cloud

DALLAS and WILMINGTON, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worksoft ® , a leading global provider of continuous test automation software for mission-critical enterprise applications, and Experitest, a leading provider of continuous testing platforms for mobile and web, today announced a new collaboration that extends code-free test automation to any mobile device or application, covering all Android, iPhone, iPad and Windows tablets.

Under this new partnership, Experitest and Worksoft deliver an easy-to-use, lower cost solution for running end-to-end business process tests on mobile devices – both on-premise or in the cloud. Worksoft's new integration with Experitest provides a rich cross-platform, mobile application testing environment with a variety of deployment models. Tests can be run via the device cloud, a locally tethered device, or a simulator, providing true end-to-end continuous testing directly via Worksoft Certify test automation. Testing teams can create mobile tests with Worksoft Certify the same way they create code-free automated tests for any other application. This eliminates the need for teams to learn another tool and tests can be immediately leveraged as part of end-to-end tests.

In the digital age, business applications are growing similar to consumer applications – with web and mobile app interfaces, and rapid release cycles. To ensure smooth business operations, enterprises need to test business applications to ensure they work flawlessly on numerous browsers and mobile devices. Enterprise DevOps environments require end-to-end continuous testing to ensure quality when technology changes.

"Enterprises are rolling out business application updates at an escalating pace. To mitigate risks, the testing process requires continuity between back-end systems and front-end browsers and the mobile apps used to access them," said Tal Barmeir, CEO, Experitest. "Through the integration with Worksoft Certify, enterprises can now receive rapid feedback on how their business applications behave on numerous real browsers and devices."

"Today's enterprise application landscapes are increasingly complex, yet IT organizations remain under constant pressure to deliver new functionality, both rapidly, and without business disruption. Through our new collaboration with Experitest, we can better meet enterprise needs to test business apps on all digital platforms from a single point of entry, quickly and effectively," said Brian Smith, Vice President, Engineering, Worksoft. "Enterprises can now extend end-to-end testing through Experitest’s platform to include real devices," he said.

About Worksoft

Worksoft is the industry's leading continuous test automation platform for Enterprise Packaged Apps, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated testing of mission-critical business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Cardinal Health, P&G, Honda, 3M, Intel and Siemens are just a few of the world's leading global companies who have turned to Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize DevOps and Agile initiatives. Chosen by the world's foremost Global System Integrators, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Debra Dekelbaum, info@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0425.

About Experitest

Experitest enables organizations to rapidly release better quality digital applications to the market. Its SeeTest quality assurance platform, available as SaaS or on-premise solution, enables web & mobile application testing across a large selection of browsers & real mobile devices, and under real end-user conditions. The SeeTest platform includes functional and visual test automation, manual testing, and performance testing, and seamlessly integrates into all ALM environments (e.g., Appium, Selenium, UFT, Junit, Jenkins, Eclipse, Visual Studio, Xcode and Android Studio).

For more information, contact Experitest at support@experitest.com or visit www.experitest.com. For media inquiries, contact Ruth Zamir, support@experitest.com, or +1-646-491-6262.

