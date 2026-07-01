Experity Acquires Exdion Healthcare to Accelerate AI-Driven Revenue Cycle Management Automation for On-Demand Care

Urgent care operators can achieve faster reimbursement, cleaner claims, and minimal denials with limited human intervention using this AI-driven platform

CHICAGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity, the market-leading on-demand healthcare technology platform trusted by nearly half of all urgent care clinics in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Exdion Healthcare, an AI-driven SaaS software and services company specializing in the patient chart-to-cash lifecycle, including coding, billing, compliance, and revenue cycle automation.

The acquisition advances Experity's strategy to unify clinical, operational, and financial workflows with AI, helping urgent care operators to accelerate reimbursement, reduce manual work, and improve financial performance at scale.

"This marks a decisive shift from labor-intensive RCM to AI-driven workflow optimization," said Jason McNeil, EVP of RCM for Experity. "Over the past several years, we've helped clients collect billions in revenue. Together with Exdion, we're positioned to significantly scale that impact, while reducing administrative burden, minimizing claim errors and denials, improving payment velocity, and closing gaps that lead to lost revenue."

Exdion's platform currently processes the vast majority of its patient visits autonomously. Its AI-driven model combines proprietary machine learning and domain-trained data workflows to deliver high accuracy and efficiency, while limiting the need for manual intervention.

"The combined capabilities of Experity and Exdion deliver measurable, transformative results," said Lohith Reddy, President of Exdion. "Together, we already support enterprise-level urgent care organizations. Through this partnership, customers achieve an 86% reduction in denials, along with improvements in coding quality, charge capture, and revenue cycle velocity."

"Exdion is about accelerating outcomes," said Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Experity. "We're advancing our RCM platform with built-in intelligence that streamlines operations and drives efficiency. It's a practical step forward for the clients we serve and a key component of our AI Operating System for On-Demand Care."

"Bringing Experity and Exdion together reflects GTCR's Leaders Strategy in action," said Radu Cret, Principal at GTCR. "By partnering with exceptional management teams, we're accelerating innovation, scaling differentiated AI capabilities, and building a unified, market-leading platform that delivers meaningful value to both patients and providers."

The insurance-focused affiliate of Exdion Healthcare is not included in the transaction and will continue to operate independently. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more, visit experityhealth.com. TripleTree, LLC advised Experity and GTCR on the transaction.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-native platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, a leading private equity firm, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in over 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mari Klotzbach

Experity

[email protected]

SOURCE Experity