Experity Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate the Next Generation of Urgent Care AI

Jason McNeil and Clarissa Riggins join a broader slate of leadership appointments that will redefine what's possible for on-demand healthcare business strategy and technology

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity, the #1 urgent care platform trusted by more than 6,500 clinics nationwide, today announced the appointment of two core executives: Jason McNeil as EVP of Revenue Cycle Management and Clarissa Riggins as Chief Product Officer, along with additional leadership hires. These additions reinforce Experity's commitment to accelerate the performance of its AI-driven solutions, including AI Scribe, Care Agent, and RCM Automation, to help urgent care operators across the U.S. achieve revenue results.

In his new role as EVP of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Jason McNeil will oversee Experity's end-to-end RCM operations, including Contracting and Credentialing. Over the past three years, Experity has collected more than $3 billion on behalf of its clinics, and McNeil will lead efforts to build on that momentum. He brings 28 years of experience in healthcare RCM services, most recently serving as Global Head of RCM Operations at Modernizing Medicine. McNeil has also held senior leadership roles at CompuGroup Medical and NextGen Healthcare.

Experity also welcomed Clarissa Riggins as Chief Product Officer, where she will lead the company's product strategy and development. Over the past 12 months, Experity launched eight key new solutions and established six strategic partnerships, alongside numerous feature enhancements designed to advance the evolution of urgent care. Riggins brings more than 25 years of experience leading product, AI, and analytics initiatives for healthcare providers and payers, and will help accelerate Experity's continued pace of innovation. Prior to joining Experity, she held senior product leadership roles at Experian Health and Humana.

"Jason and Clarissa are exactly the kind of leaders we need as urgent care continues to push the boundaries and redefine its place in the broader healthcare landscape," said Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Experity. "Their deep expertise in healthcare technology, AI, operations, and product will help us move faster in delivering a unified platform our clients need to thrive. As we continue building out the platform for on-demand healthcare, their innovative and energetic leadership will play a critical role in shaping the future of Experity and the on-demand care industry at large."

Other notable new leadership hires at Experity include:

Nick Maynard joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Sales and will lead efforts to expand go-to-market strategy

joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Sales and will lead efforts to expand go-to-market strategy Anshul Singh joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Revenue & AI Operations, bringing focus to advancing operational transformation across internal systems

joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Revenue & AI Operations, bringing focus to advancing operational transformation across internal systems Stefan Haney joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Platform Transformation & Automation and will lead commercialization of Experity's RCM Automation software

joined Experity as Senior Vice President of Platform Transformation & Automation and will lead commercialization of Experity's RCM Automation software Evan Weisfeld joined Experity as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Business Development to further expand the industry's only Urgent Care Partner Ecosystem

joined Experity as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Business Development to further expand the industry's only Urgent Care Partner Ecosystem Jennifer Guido joined Experity as Vice President of RCM Client Operations and will lead efforts to drive client value, satisfaction, and retention across Experity's revenue cycle management solutions

"The strength of our platform starts with the strength of our people," said Jennifer Wood, Chief People Officer at Experity. "Our latest round of leadership appointments are highly strategic and bring a powerful combination of experience and commitment to think bigger as we deliver tangible impact to urgent care practices everywhere."

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About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Klotzbach

Experity

[email protected]

SOURCE Experity