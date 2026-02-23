Bobby Ghoshal Appointed as CEO of Experity in Planned Leadership Transition

Transition reflects a thoughtful, values-driven succession strategy designed to accelerate urgent care's next chapter of success

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity, the market-leading on-demand healthcare technology platform trusted by nearly half of all urgent care clinics in the U.S., and its founder and CEO David Stern announced today that Bobby Ghoshal has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effectively immediately. Stern has concurrently assumed the role of Executive Chairperson of the Board. This planned leadership transition is the culmination of a careful, year-long effort to ensure continuity for Experity's customers, preserve the Company's mission-driven culture, and accelerate its next phase of growth.

Ghoshal joined Experity as President and Chief Operating Officer in August 2025. He brings more than 30 years of experience across healthcare and technology, with a focus on growth, operational execution, and customer outcomes. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Resmed's Residential Care Software business, a segment generating more than $600 million in revenue. His prior roles at Resmed included Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Brightree, a SaaS software vendor for out-of-hospital care. Over his career, Ghoshal has led more than $2.5 billion in acquisitions.

"At Experity, the CEO role sets the pace and direction for everything we do," said Stern. "In urgent care, that leadership has ripple effects across the entire industry. Since becoming President and COO in August, Bobby has proven himself through results, by earning trust, and by deeply connecting with our customers."

Experity has continued to invest in its technology platform to help urgent care operators improve clinical care and operational efficiency. In 2025, the Company launched several AI-driven offerings, including AI Scribe that improves the EMR-enabled care experience for both patients and providers; Care Agent, best-in-class patient engagement that seamlessly connects the patient journey; and a Partner Ecosystem built specifically for urgent care providers. The Company has also expanded its leadership team with executives from the world's top technology companies such as Amazon, Apple, Uber, and Tesla.

"David leaves an unmatched legacy at Experity and the urgent care industry, building an industry-leading technology and services platform that powers the largest footprint of urgent care clinics in the United States," said Ghoshal. "It is my privilege to build on this strong foundation and lead our next chapter of transformation, accelerating innovation using AI, strengthening our partnerships, and empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient care and experience."

The announcement was made at Experity's annual Urgent Care Connect (UCC) conference, which brought together more than 400 urgent care leaders to discuss emerging industry trends and future strategies this week. The event also showcased Experity's Clinic of Tomorrow, an immersive next-generation urgent care experience.

"On behalf of Experity's Board of Directors, I want to congratulate David and Bobby on this important milestone," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director at GTCR. "David has built an extraordinary business focused on the critical needs of urgent care operators and their patients, and we have been fortunate to partner with him and the Experity team on their journey."

"Throughout the succession process, David and Bobby ensured a seamless transition while advancing key product innovations, including AI Scribe and Care Agent, among others," added Radu Cret, Principal at GTCR. "These investments position Experity for continued growth and long-term success. We congratulate Bobby on his appointment and look forward to working with him to deliver market-leading technology solutions to the urgent care industry."

In 2025, Experity expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, joining locations in Machesney Park, Illinois; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Atlanta, Georgia. The Company employs approximately 575 people and continues to hire nationwide.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly half of urgent care centers nationwide, including 9 of the 10 largest enterprise urgent care organizations in the U.S., rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Klotzbach, Experity

[email protected]

SOURCE Experity