Experity Ventures Completes $123 Million Asset-Backed Securitization Transaction

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity Ventures (EV), announced today that it has closed on a securitization of $123 million of fixed-rate, asset-backed notes through a private syndication of institutional investors. The notes are collateralized primarily by litigation finance and medical receivable assets originated by Experity related business units and platforms.

Joseph Greco, Experity Ventures Founder and Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased and proud that the capital markets responded so enthusiastically to our first asset securitization offering. This transaction represents the last phase of our capital raise and finance-focused projects for this year and positions Experity for continued and accelerated growth as we execute the business plan that has enabled us to become a leader in the tort and litigation related finance space."

Ryan Silverman, Experity CEO, added, "We are excited to have completed this impressive milestone and to receive the validation that we have from the capital markets as well as the interest that institutional investors have shown for our business model and related asset classes. This is the first of many similar transactions that we will be doing, providing consistent opportunity flow to these same markets. We are focused on continuing to provide valuable and essential non-recourse financial solutions to personal injury victims and the medical providers that care for them."

About Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for ProMed Capital, MedSolve, Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link, Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions.

ProMed and MedSolve are leading providers of medical receivables funding solutions to healthcare providers, surgery centers and diagnostic and related facilities throughout the U.S. that provide medical services to patients who have been injured as a result of a personal injury accident or event.

Thrivest Link is a direct to market pre-settlement legal funding company that has successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation while providing injured plaintiffs with funds to pay bills and meet essential expenses during the long and complicated litigation process.

Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best-in-class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities.

Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.

www.experityventures.com

