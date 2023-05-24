Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite

News provided by

Experlogix

24 May, 2023, 08:03 ET

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier digital commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix suite of solutions.

Aphix and its products will join the Experlogix suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation.

Continue Reading
The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we’ve worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries over the past two decades.
The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we’ve worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries over the past two decades.

"Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. "With Experlogix Digital Commerce, clients now have the opportunity to bring their business completely online for real-time ordering, no matter how complex their product is, all within the systems they already use."

As the newest addition to Experlogix's suite of revenue acceleration solutions, Experlogix Digital Commerce will soon integrate to Microsoft Dynamics and natively integrates with ERP systems including SAP, Sage, Intacct and others, creating the fastest, simplest digital commerce experience for businesses and their customers. The new offering uniquely leverages real-time product information, pricing, stock availability, customer account information and more to seamlessly power multi-channel sales, through automated web stores and streamlined procurement processes.

Graham O'Rouke, CEO at Aphix Software, said, "Businesses are scrambling to meet customer expectations for intuitive and easy digital buying experiences — a challenge that usually requires stringing together multiple solutions, which leaves gaps in data and creates risk for business continuity."

"For businesses to move faster than ever before, companies need a digital commerce solution that is purpose-built to seamlessly integrate with and simplify even the most complex ordering needs," O'Rouke said. "Experlogix Digital Commerce, combined with Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation, brings businesses the technology and expertise to exceed customer expectations, completely out of the box."

About Experlogix

The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers.

Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we've worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries over the past two decades to engage clients and achieve business growth with Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Document Automation, and Digital Commerce solutions.

Experlogix – simplifying the complex.

Matthew Lee, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083610/Experlogix_Experlogix_Adds_Digital_Commerce_to_Its_Product_Suite.jpg

SOURCE Experlogix

Also from this source

Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite

Experlogix publie son rapport 2023 sur les tendances en matière de CPQ et d'automatisation de documents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.