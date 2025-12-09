Expero to Deliver ICE's Market Data Through Digital Experiences

This collaboration expands Expero's Connected Finance ecosystem with ICE's cross-asset data and analytics to power modern investor and advisor platforms

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expero , a leader in digital wealth technology and AI-driven user experiences, today announced an agreement with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, to bring ICE's extensive cross-asset data and analytics into Expero's Connected Finance platform, enabling clients to integrate market data directly into trading, advisor and investor workflows using Expero's custom-built software components.

Together with Expero, ICE is expanding its extensive data distribution capabilities to include widget-based delivery for wealth management, retail investing and brokerage platforms. In addition to ICE's traditional data delivery channels, including feeds, file delivery and desktop terminals, customers can now leverage ICE data in charts, dashboards, and other interactive tools for faster and easier analysis and visualization.

Expero's growing Connected Finance ecosystem helps bring solutions to market faster by integrating internal and external data through a fully configurable platform. With ICE's breadth of data and Expero's design, ICE and Expero customers gain new front-end components to access and analyze vast amounts of data.

"ICE's market data is among the most respected in the world and integrating it into our Connected Finance platform can unlock new possibilities for their clients," said Sebastian Good, CEO and Co-Founder of Expero. "With this collaboration, we're furthering our mission to help firms modernize quickly while delivering digital experiences that help them remain competitive in an evolving market."

"At ICE, we're focused on giving our clients the tools they need to help unlock the full value of our data," said Maurisa Baumann, VP, Global Data Delivery Products at ICE. "We're pleased to work with Expero to meet growing demand for embedded widgets, enabling our clients to quickly and easily integrate our data directly into their workflows and gain new insights into the markets we cover."

About Expero

Expero delivers unforgettable user experiences for finance. With over two decades of domain expertise, we understand the workflows used in wealth management, asset management and brokerages. Our innovative solutions — spanning hyper-personalized portfolios, intelligent digital advisors and next-gen investment platforms — leverage advanced analytics and AI to drive smarter decisions across web, mobile and desktop. Whether deploying our ready-to-use software or collaborating on custom solutions, Expero integrates seamlessly with your existing data and systems, cutting through complexity so you get user experiences that captivate, resonate and scale at a pace that keeps you ahead of the competition.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

