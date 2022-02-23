Expert Advice For Saving Decks From Sun Damage

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A deck is a fantastic addition to a house – not only does it provide a great outdoor setting to entertain and relax, it can also add significant resell value to the home. The downside, however, is its exposure to the elements: heavy rain, harsh sunshine and even snow can damage a deck over time. In particular, explains Softwoods, sun damage causes decks to become susceptible to fading, greying, warping and surface checking or splintering.



To avoid any damage to their deck, Softwoods urges homeowners to begin taking precautions as early as they can. Before building a deck, Softwoods recommends those in a sunny climate should consider the varieties of decking timber available and their performance in exposed environments. The building experts also suggest investing in a high quality protective stain or sealant. This works to guard the wood against all kinds of weather conditions; only requiring reapplication every couple of years, sealants are a low maintenance way to give a deck an extra layer of protection.



Upholding a deck's integrity over the years is made much easier with shade or coverings, explains Softwoods; pergolas, awnings and outdoor umbrellas are all great options. Awnings are especially popular in climates that experience a range of extreme conditions – such as harsh heat and severe storms – as awnings are typically retractable and won't blow away in strong wind. Outdoor umbrellas, on the other hand, are often cheaper and can be picked out to suit the homeowner's taste and match other outdoor furniture. Both awnings and umbrellas temporarily work well to block intense sunlight from beating down on the deck, preserving its condition, while pergolas are a more permanent solution.



Softwoods, leading provider of everything from pergolas to outdoor decks, assures homeowners that with a bit of extra care and effort, decks can be maintained to look brand new for years to come.

