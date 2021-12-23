Expert Advice on Blood Sugar and Weight Management

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar has a much larger impact on the body than most people think, including many wellness consultants. Sugars come in different sizes and each breaks down differently in the body, but the risk comes when there is too much sugar in one's diet, often from processed foods. It's important to support the body's functions by being mindful of how much sugar is being consumed, as well as nutrient intake, physical activity levels, and overall weight management.

In November's Supplementing Health podcasts, host Cassy Price was joined by several expert guests to discuss the effects of sugar on the body, as well as healthy weight management.

The month began with a discussion with Dr. NavNirat Nibber, ND and Medical Advisor at AOR. On Episode 83, Part One Sugar – the Sweet and the Sour, Dr. Nibber dove into how sugar can impact different parts of the body's systems, and how health is affected in the long term.

"Excessive sugars from things like sugary drinks or frying refined grains can trigger these neuroadaptations, both in our reward system in our brain, that causes us to consume more, but then can also impact our heart health, weight management, and susceptibility for inflammatory disease. It all can be broken down into the fact that when we consume a lot of processed sugars, we can induce inflammation, glycation, oxidative stress, and insulin dysregulation."

Continuing the conversation on sugar, Dr. Nibber joined Supplementing Health for a Part Two - Episode 84: Sugar – the Sweet and the Sour. This episode discussed insulin resistance and the glycemic index.

"If you're really craving those dark chocolates, that could be more related to magnesium. A sugar craving could be indicative of some insulin resistance building."

In the month's third podcast, Episode 85: Fueling Fitness, Dr. Sophie Macleod, ND and Certified Personal Trainer, joined Cassy Price for a discussion on healthy weight management through diet and nutrition.

"There is a huge anti-diet movement, but you don't want to think about a diet as just calories, you want to think about what we're actually consuming and the macronutrients and the types of food we're putting into our body. This is very, very important."

Staying active is also an important part of both maintaining a healthy lifestyle and slowing effects of aging. Pete McCall, Fitness Educator and Personal Trainer, has been educating trainers for more than 15 years, and joined the podcast to talk about how important physical fitness is. In Episode 86: Active Aging, Pete discussed how important each aspect of training is in the aging process - from getting started, to rest and recovery.

"What matters is that you're active every day. You're using your body every day. You're challenging your muscles every day. You're getting your heart rate up a little bit every day. Because it's that consistency, that every day physical activity, which provides very strong evidence that we can control how aging affects the body."

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)