Expert Advice on Men's Health and Nutrition

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the 15 leading causes of death, men lead women in all of them accept Alzheimer's Disease. Although the gender gap is closing, men still die on average five years earlier than their wives. Cassy Price, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with three men's health experts to discuss ways to provide men with a healthier, more vibrant day-to-day lifestyle:

This may come as a surprise, but digestive conditions such as IBS, among others, are affecting over 25.6 million men across the US and Canada. Dr. Michelle Pobega, ND joins the discussion to provide her expertise on how men can maintain a healthy gut:

"When your body is in a chronic state of stress, digestion is not prioritized...It's like having the car in park and pressing on the gas, expecting to move forward. The gut has to be healed in order to repair any autoimmune condition. I find that going through the process of working on your digestive health really is empowering for people who suffered from digestive issues and really felt lost."

Additionally, just like men and women need different vitamins, men need different types of nutrients to optimize growth and health throughout the various stages of their lives. Jenna Hope, MSc, BSc(Hons)Anutr dives into this topic, sharing her knowledge on this and ways to use foods to improve overall health:

"It's more important to listen to your body and tune into what you want than trying to follow the rules of a diet. For men, the biggest struggle is almost the social side of eating, there's a lot of peer pressure to go to the pub, enjoy a beer, have the snacks that go with it, etc. Create a list of things that you can do as an outlet for stress, to deal with that stress so you don't feel like you have to turn to food..."

Finally, it shouldn't be a surprise that the mind is a powerful component of our overall health. Michael Raviello, co-founder of Optimyze Mind Body Clinic shares how his journey led him to discover the power of the mind body connection:

"The most important routine of all is loving yourself...This whole concept of self-love, really one of the most important things for all human beings is learning how to love ourselves and accept ourselves...As I started to go down the rabbit hole of learning different techniques from different people and different books, I started to really explore epigenetics, the power of the mind, the power of now."

