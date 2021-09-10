Expert Advice on the Correlation Between Neurology and Pain

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with chronic pain have always posed a challenge for neurologists, both in diagnosis and in treatment strategies. Why and how neurologists treat pain, however, is dynamically changing. Cassy Price, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with three experts to discuss neurology and pain treatments at length. Here are the key takeaways:

Nerve pain can really get in the way of living your best life, Tracey Teasdale, ND joined us to share her expertise on Neuropathy to help others live without pain.

"There are a few other nutrients and nutraceuticals that can be really helpful in terms of nerve health and their regeneration... omega 3 is really fantastic for modulation inflammation, curcumin is another really great natural anti-inflammatory and also has a bit of an affinity to the nerve system too so it can help reduce that inflammation, which is great, alpha lipoic acid has shown a bit in research in terms of improved nerve rejuvenation of the myelin sheath."

Additionally, we all have past experiences that have influenced how our brain and body react to various situations. Dr. Don Wood, PhD helps us explore how these experiences influence our health and how best to address them:

"By using cutting-edge neuroscience, we are able to take events and experiences that you have had in your life and we are able within a four-hour process be able to get your mind to start that reprocessing for you... So post-traumatic stress, terror, nightmares, things that people are experiencing like anxiety and panic attacks within a four-hour process we can get your mind to start updating all of that."

Finally, one of the most frequent ways to endure neurological pain stems from common sports injuries. Dr. Jason Ahlan, ND shares more information on prevention techniques:

"Aside from the obvious stuff, I always say do more of these things [to prevent sports injuries] - so be patient in terms of running or lifting weights. Be patient. Increase your miles slowly. Increase your weight slowly... Rest. I think a lot of us are jamming a lot into our day, there are certainly less hours in our day these days. Rest is so important."

"Things like prolotherapy, platelet rich plasma. I find them very effective for helping these injuries heal faster especially in that case with ligament and tendon injuries especially in conjunction also with a good chiropractor or physiotherapist."

