Expert Data Scientist David Lamitina, PhD, Joins Perspecta

LANGHORNE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta is proud to announce and welcome David Lamitina, Ph.D., to its growing product team. Lamitina will join the company as a new Senior Data Scientist, with over 15 years of experience as a strategic technology leader.

Lamitina received his Ph.D. from the University of Nevada, Reno in Counseling and Educational Psychology. Most of his impressive career path focused around building longitudinal data systems, measuring learning, and modeling growth. From working in both large and small companies, both insider and in service of public education and healthcare, Lamitina has a rich background of experiences that help him appreciate the similarities and differences in how actors want to make use of data.

"There are two critical opportunities that drew me to Perspecta, which I believe are key to incorporating actionable Machine Learning into everyday business processes," Lamitina says. "We have a large and ever-growing collection of provider data that few, if any, organization possesses and we have a long history of taking raw, unverified data and transforming it for accuracy and meaningful application."

Jeff Wen, VP of Product Management, is excited about the level of knowledge and expertise that Lamitina brings to Perspecta.

"David has proven success in delivering data-driven applications and managing large-scale programs," Wen says. "David will play a major role in leading Perspecta's proprietary data-cleansing process via machine learning and solidifying our data analytics strategy, which will positively impact the dozens of Perspecta customers who already benefit from our data-cleansing solutions."

Dr. Lamitina will further advance Perspecta's product roadmap by designing data-driven solutions, developing meaningful products, delivering on customer-centric projects, and presenting data in an intuitive, meaningful way for better decision-making and user experience.

Perspecta, LLC is the leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. Through deep domain expertise and spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to our customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions use Machine Learning to create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers compensation, and provider organizations. Perspecta's clients include four out of five of the largest health insurers, 11 regional carriers, and 10 out of 10 of the largest third-party administrators.

