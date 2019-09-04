Expert Gives Advice on Ending Cycle of Self Harm

"For some, it may be scratching, cutting or burning, but it's really self-punishment or coping with the mental and emotional pain they are experiencing," said Bethany Casson, LCPC, Christian program coordinator at Timberline Knolls, a residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, self-harm , substance abuse, trauma, mood and other co-occurring disorders.

Any individual recovering from self-harm, mood disorders and other addictive disorders needs to develop tools they can trust to live in recovery when distress or urges arise to self-injure.

"We work with our residents at all levels of cycle to help them identify where they are at with their emotions and the conscious choices they are making throughout the day, especially the choices they make when they experience unexplained feelings and urges to self-harm," adds Casson.

The Timberline Knolls team offers ongoing compassion and understanding as residents learn to use new tools in situations where they would have previously made decisions to self-harm. As residents gain confidence in their ability to make positive and healthy choices they experience improved self-esteem, body acceptance, reduced anxiety, healing of trauma and increased self-awareness.

For more on the cycle of self-harm and treatment, view this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtCMuU8ZGhQ&t=12s

