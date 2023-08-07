Expert Guide from The Grossman Group Helps Leaders & Employees Embrace Strategy Change

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pace of change escalates inside organizations today, one fact hasn't changed: in most cases, employees reject a new strategic direction, dooming the new plans from the start.

A big reason for the failure of new strategy rollouts isn't that people resist change, despite what's often said. Rather, people resist change they're not a part of. To help counter this common problem, The Grossman Group has released a new leader guide for navigating company transformations, using best practices the Chicago-based leadership consultancy has seen to be highly effective with top organizations.

"When people aren't part of the change journey, the result is predictable – confusion, apathy and disengagement that leads to the strategy's failure," said the guide's author, Jason Greenspan, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service for The Grossman Group. "We've seen companies reverse this trend by involving leaders in a smart and efficient process to solicit input and engage team members in crafting the new strategy from the ground up."

The guide, Maximizing Strategy Development & Rollout with Top Leaders, provides executives with an overview and context on why so many company change efforts fail. It then shares an alternative process The Grossman Group has found to be highly successful, involving strategy "sprints" to help bring leaders – and ultimately their teams – along on a pivotal change journey.

Specifically, the guide shares three key actions that help drive effective strategy change:

At The Grossman Group, clients have seen impressive results from better engaging leaders with strategy development, including:

"Unfortunately, too many executives spend too much time 'telling and selling' their new strategy instead of creating an experience that brings leaders and their teams along the change process," Greenspan said. "We know there's a better way that brings leaders from skeptical bystanders to inspired catalysts of the vision and path forward."

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication. A certified diverse supplier through the NGLCC, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

About Jason Greenspan

Jason Greenspan is Senior Vice President & Head of Client Service at The Grossman Group and combines an extensive communication background with strategy expertise to drive large-scale transformation in big organizations. His current and past clients include General Mills, Grubhub, Molson Coors, Navistar, Stanley Black & Decker, Tyson Foods, and United Airlines, among others. Prior to joining The Grossman Group, Jason spent 20+ years at the McDonald's Corporation working with top leaders on business and cultural transformations, implementation of new growth strategies, and the articulation of those strategies in relatable and applicable ways.

