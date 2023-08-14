Expert Insight on Popular and Lesser-Known Travel Insurance Upgrades

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel insurance industry continues to innovate with efforts to satisfy the increased demand for personalized coverage. Yonder Travel Insurance explains popular and lesser-known travel insurance upgrades that cater to the different types of trips their travelers take. These upgrades offer comprehensive protection and redefine the way adventurers approach their journeys, ensuring peace of mind every step of the way.

Two Popular Travel Insurance Upgrades:

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) Coverage

Unforeseen events can alter travel plans and flexibility becomes paramount. With CFAR coverage, travelers gain the freedom to cancel their trip for any reason, securing a partial reimbursement of their non-refundable expenses. This upgrade offers more flexible cancellation terms than standard cancellation coverage does.

Rental Car Damage Coverage

Renting a car in a foreign destination is a common practice among travelers. This upgrade provides additional protection against potential damage to rental vehicles, offering financial security and avoiding the hassle of hefty repair bills. With Rental Car Damage Coverage, travelers can explore new places at ease, knowing they are safeguarded against unforeseen accidents.

Three Lesser-Known Travel Insurance Upgrades:

Vacation Rental Damage Coverage

In an era where vacation rentals have grown in popularity, it protects travelers against accidental damage to their rented properties. Vacation Rental Damage Coverage ensures peace of mind during the stay, so the stay can be enjoyed without worrying about potential damages.

Baggage and Personal Effects Loss Increase

Lost or damaged baggage can be annoying to deal with during a trip. With this upgrade, travelers can increase the coverage limit for their baggage and personal belongings. This provides extra protection and reimbursement in case of loss, theft, or damage.

Hazardous Sports Coverage Riders

For adventure enthusiasts seeking thrill and excitement through hazardous sports like skydiving, rock climbing, or bungee jumping, this upgrade offers specialized coverage for injuries sustained during these activities. Many policies exclude coverage for adventure or extreme activities, so it's vital to find a policy with a Hazardous Sports Coverage upgrade to avoid lacking coverage for emergencies.

"Yonder understands that travelers have different needs and preferences, which is why we curate travel insurance policies and upgrades to match different types of travel we call travel styles," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. "Easily add upgrades to your policy in one click and purchase in just minutes using Yonder's site."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

