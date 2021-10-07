ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Insights' Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by Expert Insights' independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback and industry recognition.

Expert Insights Announces Fall Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards: nFront Security Awarded Best-Of Password Policy Enforcement Software

The nFront Password Filter product allows customers to enforce better password policies for their Windows Active Directory environments. The standard Windows password policy is very limited. At best, it offers a dated password complexity rule. The nFront product offers multiple password policies and over 40 rules per policy. Popular requirements include custom dictionary blacklisting, the ability to check against breached or compromised passwords, and the ability to prevent repeating patterns.

Customers often use nFront Password Filter to meet compliance requirements like NIST 800-63b, NERC CIP, PCI, HIPAA, CJIS, GDPR, PSN, and others. It is often recommended by security pentesters and can be configured to meet the requirements of popular security frameworks like HITRUST and SOC 2.

Gregg Branham, CEO of nFront Security, stated, "We are thrilled that we have been recognized as a part of the Fall Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards. As we have seen from incidents with SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline, better passwords or passphrases need to be at the forefront of everyone's cybersecurity agenda."

For more information, please reach out to nFront Security at [email protected].

About nFront Security

nFront Security specializes in innovative software solutions for network security. The company's prominent product, nFront Password Filter, establishes password policies that prevent users from choosing easily hacked passwords. nFront is trusted by numerous companies of all sizes in over 50 countries worldwide including Fortune 100 companies.

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies.

