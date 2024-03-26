Expert Insights: Recent Statistics, Information, and Predictions on the Window Cleaning Industry in NYC

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Window Service , a leading window cleaning company in NYC, offers expert insights into the city's window cleaning industry. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, the company provides valuable statistics on industry trends and practices, guiding stakeholders through the dynamic world of window cleaning.

Recent reports on new building construction in New York City reveal a significant surge in new apartments. According to Red Café's latest numbers for 2023, over 460,000 units are projected to open in the New York metro area. The construction boom extends beyond the current year, with an additional one million new rentals projected to be completed through 2025. This robust expansion directly impacts the demand for professional window cleaning services, positioning the industry for growth.

Window cleaning costs vary across boroughs, with Manhattan having the highest prices due to building complexity and high insurance demands. Here are the average costs per double hung standard size window:

Manhattan : $25 - $35

: - Brooklyn : $20 - $25

: - Queens : $20 - $25

: - Bronx : $20 - $25

: - Staten Island : $10 - $20

As of 2024, the minimum charge for window cleaning in Manhattan apartments ranges from $150 to $250 per visit. Insurance requirements significantly influence pricing, with general liability requirements averaging $2 million, along with additional umbrella coverage. Understanding these insurance requirements clarifies why window cleaning services in Manhattan are more expensive.

Efficiency in window cleaning is crucial, often involving teams of at least two technicians: a supervisor and a helper. The supervisor, with a minimum of one year of experience, handles pivotal roles such as pricing and ensuring job quality.

The supervisor typically handles four to five windows per hour, whereas the helper focuses on two to three in the same timeframe. For scenarios involving multi-pane windows, the statistics adjust to three windows per hour for a supervisor and two for a helper. These numbers will vary depending on the individual skills.

Salary.com states that the salary range for high-rise window cleaners in New York City typically falls between $47,924 and $69,591, but this is more indicative for experienced window cleaners. As of 2024, the entry-level wage for beginner window cleaners is closer to $20 per hour, whereas experienced, specialized high-rise window cleaners can earn up to $75,000 to $100,000 annually.

By analyzing window cleaning data in NYC, Total Window Service uncovers a varied industry affected by seasonal shifts, borough-based price differences, and insurance demands. Nonetheless, the industry continues to thrive. Explore more at https://www.totalserviceny.com/ .

