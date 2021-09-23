Expert-on-Demand Platform JustAnswer Launches JustAnswer for Employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform connecting people with Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other Experts for real-time professional help, today announced it has launched JustAnswer for Employees , a new service that companies, universities and government organizations can offer as an employee benefit.

Employees can now receive unlimited, 24/7, on-demand access to thousands of rigorously vetted professionals in hundreds of categories, including veterinary care, mental health, tech support, home or auto repair and more, exclusively through the JustAnswer mobile app. The JustAnswer for Employees services platform is available directly from JustAnswer or through consultants, brokers, resellers and PEOs.

Since rolling out the program in beta earlier this summer, several companies have already signed on as clients, including MindCotine, PERKS and Joel Baruch Associates.

"The challenges of the past year have increased the need for employee resources that can help with the physical, mental and practical day-to-day stress that comes from this new remote work reality. Some of the perks that seemed so attractive to many in the past like free lunches and ping pong tables are less valued by today's employees. Employer-provided resources that can address individualized needs have tremendous value. A free, easy-to-access, on-demand platform like JustAnswer can help employees, confidentially, with their specific concerns as they arise," said JustAnswer Vice President of Talent & People Operations Kimberly Nerpouni.

Research shows that finding new ways to support employee mental health and wellbeing is especially critical for companies hoping to recruit and retain top talent from younger generations. According to a recent study , one in three Gen-Z and Millennial workers are actively looking for a new job, as employers experience what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation." The research revealed that flexible work hours, mental and wellness benefits, and familial care benefits all outrank pay increases for younger generations when asked what changes their employer could make to increase their loyalty.

According to JustAnswer CEO & Founder Andy Kurtzig, increased usage patterns on the JustAnswer site over the past 18 months, in addition to his team's experience managing a remote workforce during the pandemic, sparked the idea for an enterprise version of its services.

"Since the pandemic, we've seen a surge in questions related to medical, legal assistance, tech support and veterinary care as billions of people had to deal with covid scares, set up home offices or care for adopted pets," Kurtzig explained. "In addition, like many other companies, many JustAnswer employees have transitioned to working from home -- not just in the USA but globally. This change led us to consider whether the perk we offer our own employees -- free access to the JustAnswer expert network -- would be of value to other employers. I'm delighted to see the strong employer demand for this product already."

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

