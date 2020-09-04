Expert Pain Care to Offer New Innovative LinQ(TM) Procedure

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, founder of Expert Pain Care in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce that they will provide a new, minimally invasive treatment of sacroiliac (SI) joint pain by PainTEQ.

For patients with SI joint pain and previous treatments that have been unsuccessful, this new procedure, the LinQ™ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System may be a viable option. This procedure is less invasive than traditional sacroiliac fusion procedures.

Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, Medical Director and CEO of Expert Pain Care

The LinQ™ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System allows for stabilization and fusion of the SI joint in patients where non-surgical treatments have failed. Stabilizing the SI joint often provides immediate pain relief. The procedure is performed in a less invasive manner than more traditional fusions. This allows for a potentially quicker recovery period and less blood loss.

Ioannis Skaribas, MD, DABA, FASA

Fellowship Trained and Double Board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Dr. Skaribas specializes in advanced Interventional Pain therapies.

Dr. Skaribas completed his Residency in Anesthesiology and an Interventional Fellowship in Pain Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (FASA), and a well-known interventional preventionist and thought leader in pain management. In 2018 he founded Expert Pain P.A., a consortium for advanced pain management interventions where he serves as medical director and CEO. Dr. Skaribas is a member of local, national, and international professional medical societies.

About PainTEQ

PainTEQ provides solutions and services to the interventional pain management community. PainTEQ's goal is to provide the interventional spine specialist with procedures that are FDA approved and safe while also being clinically proven as effective care options. Website: http://www.painteq.com

