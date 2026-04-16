Expert Pediatric Therapist Jocelyn Mitchelle of In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center Shares Home Speech Development Tips in HelloNation

VAN BUREN, Ark., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can parents do at home to support early language growth in young children? Jocelyn Mitchelle of In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center answers this question in HelloNation by highlighting practical, everyday strategies that encourage speech development without requiring structured lessons or pressure on performance.

Jocelyn Mitchelle, Clinic Owner and Occupational Therapist Speed Speed

According to Mitchelle, speech development begins well before children speak in full sentences, and daily interactions form the foundation of that growth. Simple changes—such as slowing down speech, pausing to allow for processing, and describing actions or surroundings in real time—can make language more accessible to toddlers. This helps children make connections between words and the world around them, even if their responses are limited to gestures or eye contact in the beginning.

The article explains that modeling correct language is more effective than correcting a child's errors. For instance, when a child mispronounces a word, the best response is to use the correct version naturally in conversation, rather than drawing attention to the mistake. This approach fosters confidence and allows communication to remain fluid and encouraging.

Mitchelle also reminds caregivers that speech milestones follow a developmental range. Not all children will pronounce every sound clearly at a young age, and expectations should align with that timeline to avoid unnecessary stress. The focus should remain on creating a responsive environment where every attempt at communication is met with warmth and encouragement.

In Everyday Habits That Support Early Speech Development, Mitchelle outlines how small, consistent habits in the home can positively shape a child's language skills and set the stage for future verbal success.

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SOURCE HelloNation