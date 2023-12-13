Expert Platform JustAnswer Launches Pearl for Pets GPT, a ChatGPT Add-on That Rates Accuracy of AI-generated Responses to Pet-related Queries

Pet owners can get a free "Trust Score" score rating and be connected with live, human veterinarians and other animal behavior experts for more personalized help if needed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the world's largest expert platform, today announced the launch of Pearl for Pets GPT , a ChatGPT add-on that enables people to have verified and vetted, human veterinarians and animal behavior experts review and rate the accuracy of AI-generated, pet-related query responses.

Pearl for Pets GPT Rates Accuracy of AI-generated Responses to Pet-related Queries Pearl for Pets GPT Rates Accuracy of AI-generated Responses to Pet-related Queries

Pearl for Pets will act as an add-on to ChatGPT and will combine ChatGPT's capabilities with JustAnswer's 12,000+ human expert network to give pet owners an easy and seamless way to get peace of mind when using ChatGPT for help with pet concerns. Now, anyone with a ChatGPT Plus subscription who uses the Pearl for Pets GPT and receives a chat response to a pet-related question will automatically receive a prompt asking them if they'd like their conversation reviewed by a JustAnswer veterinarian or animal behavior expert for free. If they answer yes, they will receive a "Trust Score" for the query response ranging from 1 (lowest level of confidence in its accuracy) to 5 (highest rating of accuracy). If users are concerned about their ChatGPT answer based on the score, they can continue via a link to JustAnswer to speak one-on-one with a live vet and animal behavior expert for more detailed, personalized information about their specific query.

"At JustAnswer, we understand how much people love their furry family members. Almost since we launched the platform twenty years ago, Pets has been one of the consistently most popular categories," explained JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "Given how crazy people are about their pets, it's understandable that so many people are starting to turn to tools like ChatGPT for help with all kinds of concerns. However, unfortunately ChatGPT can give you wrong or harmful advice that can hurt your pets or even kill them. Now with this Pearl for Pets GPT, there's an easy way to gauge the reliability of your AI-generated responses before acting on it."

JustAnswer has been connecting consumers with verified and vetted professionals online since 2003 and has helped millions of people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The site has about 12,000 experts across more than 150 categories including health, legal, finance, veterinary, tech, home improvement and more. Pets is one of the site's most popular categories, with veterinarians and animal behavior experts answering 330,000+ animal questions in 2023 alone.

According to Kurtzig, Pearl for Pets is just the first of many categories JustAnswer is planning for the Pearl GPT feature, with plans to roll out additional verticals in the year ahead.

For more information about Pearl for Pets or to see a video showing how it works, please visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/introducing-pearl-pets-gpt-justanswer or try it out at https://pets.pearl.com .

Media Contact:

Aimee Grove for JustAnswer; [email protected]; phone: 415-706-1906

SOURCE JustAnswer