CONCORD, N.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners expect when beginning a custom pool project from start to finish? A HelloNation article answers this question by outlining what readers can expect from the custom pool construction process and why understanding each phase helps set realistic expectations. The article, published by HelloNation, connects the planning and construction experience to long-term care considerations, including how design decisions influence cold-weather pool maintenance over time. These insights are presented in a HelloNation article that focuses on preparation, protection, and informed decision-making.

Brandon and Carmen, Vice President and President Speed Speed

The article explains that while custom pool construction often centers on design and installation, long-term performance is equally important. It points out that pools are affected by seasonal changes year-round, including during colder months when use declines. By connecting construction quality to the ability to maintain a pool in winter, the article helps readers understand why proper planning supports durability and easier upkeep.

A recurring theme in the article is how environmental conditions influence pools long after construction is complete. The article notes that cold-weather pool maintenance is frequently underestimated, yet lower temperatures place stress on water chemistry, plumbing lines, and mechanical equipment. By addressing these realities early, the article positions custom pool construction as a process that should account for winter pool maintenance from the outset.

Water chemistry is discussed as an example of how design and maintenance intersect. The article explains that cold water slows chemical reactions, making imbalances harder to detect. Even well-built pools require attention during winter, as sanitizer efficiency can decline and pH levels may drift. The article emphasizes that understanding these factors helps owners better prepare to maintain a pool in winter once construction is complete.

Pool plumbing freeze damage is identified in the article as one of the most costly risks associated with cold climates. It explains that water expands as it freezes, and even small amounts trapped in pipes can cause cracking. The article connects this risk to construction choices, noting that proper layout and preparation make winter pool maintenance more manageable. Circulation systems and access points play a role in reducing the chance of freeze-related damage.

The article also explains how partial winterization fits into the broader pool ownership experience. It describes steps such as lowering water levels below skimmers, clearing lines, and sealing exposed openings. These actions are framed as part of an overall strategy to protect the investment made during custom pool construction. According to the article, these steps are especially important in areas where temperatures fluctuate throughout winter.

Pool equipment protection is another focus of the article. It explains that pumps, filters, heaters, and valves are designed for durability but still vulnerable to repeated freeze and thaw cycles. The article encourages routine inspections during winter to identify leaks, unusual noises, or visible cracks. This approach reinforces the connection between thoughtful construction and easier long-term maintenance.

Debris management is also addressed in the article as part of winter pool maintenance. It notes that leaves and organic material continue to enter pools during storms, even when pools are not in use. Allowing debris to collect can stain surfaces and disrupt water chemistry. The article explains that occasional skimming and brushing support both cold-weather pool maintenance and overall pool longevity.

Covers are discussed as a practical tool that supports both construction planning and winter care. The article explains that a properly fitted cover reduces debris, limits evaporation, and helps retain heat. It also stresses the importance of checking covers after storms to prevent excess weight from damaging anchors or fabric.

"What to Expect From the Custom Pool Construction Process" features insights from Brandon and Carmen Whitley, Expert Pool Contractors of Concord, NC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation